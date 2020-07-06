9127 Washington Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful cape cod in Western Hills Waldo district.

Walk to coffee shops!

Enter your front door to your spacious living room with hardwood floors and awesome skylight!

Two of the four bedrooms are on the main floor.

Beautiful renovated kitchen with brand new cabinets, granite countertops, modern backsplash and tile.

Kitchen comes fully equipped with refrigerator, gas stove, microwave and dishwasher. All New Stainless Steel.

Off of the kitchen is a nice outdoor spot with outdoor celing fan on a treed lot with lots of privacy.

Stunning upstairs bathroom renovation with two large bedrooms and so much closet space!

Master Bedroom upstairs has ceiling fan and walk in closet!

Nonconforming 5th bedroom or home office and full bathroom in the walkout basement with washer/dryer hookups.

Home has one car garage and space for up to four vehicles in the driveway!

This one has it all! Quick! Come take a peek!

6-12 month lease. Discount offered for 6 month lease.

Tenants pay gas, electric, water/sewer/trash.

No pets please.