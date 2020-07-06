All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated January 4 2020 at 9:45 AM

9127 Washington Street

9127 Washington Street · No Longer Available
Location

9127 Washington Street, Kansas City, MO 64114
Western Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful cape cod in Western Hills Waldo district.
Walk to coffee shops!
Enter your front door to your spacious living room with hardwood floors and awesome skylight!
Two of the four bedrooms are on the main floor.
Beautiful renovated kitchen with brand new cabinets, granite countertops, modern backsplash and tile.
Kitchen comes fully equipped with refrigerator, gas stove, microwave and dishwasher. All New Stainless Steel.
Off of the kitchen is a nice outdoor spot with outdoor celing fan on a treed lot with lots of privacy.
Stunning upstairs bathroom renovation with two large bedrooms and so much closet space!
Master Bedroom upstairs has ceiling fan and walk in closet!
Nonconforming 5th bedroom or home office and full bathroom in the walkout basement with washer/dryer hookups.
Home has one car garage and space for up to four vehicles in the driveway!
This one has it all! Quick! Come take a peek!
6-12 month lease. Discount offered for 6 month lease.
Tenants pay gas, electric, water/sewer/trash.
No pets please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9127 Washington Street have any available units?
9127 Washington Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 9127 Washington Street have?
Some of 9127 Washington Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9127 Washington Street currently offering any rent specials?
9127 Washington Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9127 Washington Street pet-friendly?
No, 9127 Washington Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 9127 Washington Street offer parking?
Yes, 9127 Washington Street offers parking.
Does 9127 Washington Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9127 Washington Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9127 Washington Street have a pool?
No, 9127 Washington Street does not have a pool.
Does 9127 Washington Street have accessible units?
No, 9127 Washington Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9127 Washington Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9127 Washington Street has units with dishwashers.

