Kansas City, MO
911 Northeast 109th Terrace
Last updated August 29 2019 at 11:05 PM

911 Northeast 109th Terrace

911 Northeast 109th Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

911 Northeast 109th Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64155
Nashua

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
ceiling fan
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Receive $300 off your first full month's rent if leased and moved in before October 5th!
Staley schools!! Move in ready with all new interior paint, carpet, lighting/ceiling fans and electrical outlets. Large kitchen
with breakfast room walks out to a partially covered deck. Large master suite with private bath, great room with stone
fireplace, finished rec room and bath on lower level. This home won't last! "Pets are welcome at all Conrex Homes! For a full explanation of our pet policy and rental criteria, please call 816-629-8440. This property offers a self-showing option for your convenience! Make this house your home today!” CONREX DOES NOT ADVERTISE on CRAIGSLIST!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 911 Northeast 109th Terrace have any available units?
911 Northeast 109th Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 911 Northeast 109th Terrace have?
Some of 911 Northeast 109th Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 911 Northeast 109th Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
911 Northeast 109th Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 911 Northeast 109th Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 911 Northeast 109th Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 911 Northeast 109th Terrace offer parking?
No, 911 Northeast 109th Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 911 Northeast 109th Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 911 Northeast 109th Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 911 Northeast 109th Terrace have a pool?
No, 911 Northeast 109th Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 911 Northeast 109th Terrace have accessible units?
No, 911 Northeast 109th Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 911 Northeast 109th Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 911 Northeast 109th Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
