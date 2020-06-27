911 Northeast 109th Terrace

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Receive $300 off your first full month's rent if leased and moved in before October 5th!

Staley schools!! Move in ready with all new interior paint, carpet, lighting/ceiling fans and electrical outlets. Large kitchen

with breakfast room walks out to a partially covered deck. Large master suite with private bath, great room with stone

fireplace, finished rec room and bath on lower level. This home won't last! "Pets are welcome at all Conrex Homes! For a full explanation of our pet policy and rental criteria, please call 816-629-8440. This property offers a self-showing option for your convenience! Make this house your home today!” CONREX DOES NOT ADVERTISE on CRAIGSLIST!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.