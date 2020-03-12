All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated August 23 2019 at 9:06 PM

9109 North Oxford Avenue

9109 North Oxford Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9109 North Oxford Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64157

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
walk in closets
gym
Fabulous 1.5 Story Home in prestigious Copperleaf subdivision. Open floorplan - 2-Story ceilings in great room. Grand staircase to upper level. Spacious kitchen with large kitchen island and hardwood floors. Breakfast room & formal dining room. Cozy hearth room off kitchen. Master suite on main level with large walk-in closet. 3 spacious bedrooms on upper level with loft area. Amazing finished lower with full kitchen, full Bath, exercise/5th bedroom.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not adveartise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9109 North Oxford Avenue have any available units?
9109 North Oxford Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 9109 North Oxford Avenue have?
Some of 9109 North Oxford Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9109 North Oxford Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9109 North Oxford Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9109 North Oxford Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 9109 North Oxford Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 9109 North Oxford Avenue offer parking?
No, 9109 North Oxford Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 9109 North Oxford Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9109 North Oxford Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9109 North Oxford Avenue have a pool?
No, 9109 North Oxford Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 9109 North Oxford Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9109 North Oxford Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9109 North Oxford Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 9109 North Oxford Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
