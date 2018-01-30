909 W. 41st Place

Amenities

{909} Fantastic Location in Old Westport + Updated throughout + Reserved / Secured Parking + Minutes from Downtown & The Plaza - Save your weekend Uber fare! Updated Condo located in the heart of Westport. Minutes from Downtown, KU Med, St. Lukes, UMKC & The Plaza. The Open floor plan features 9ft Ceilings, gas slate fireplace, updated kitchen, in-unit washer/dryer & half bath off the entry. The Large private master suite is located on the upper level and includes a full bath and a bonus room that can be used as an office, sitting room or for additional storage!



Your secured reserved parking spot is located right outside the unit!



Washer/Dryer, Refridgerator, Lawn Maintenance & Snow Removal is included!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4791080)