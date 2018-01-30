All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 909 W. 41st Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
909 W. 41st Place
Last updated April 9 2019 at 10:24 AM

909 W. 41st Place

909 West 41st Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Volker
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

909 West 41st Place, Kansas City, MO 64111
Volker

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pet friendly
{909} Fantastic Location in Old Westport + Updated throughout + Reserved / Secured Parking + Minutes from Downtown & The Plaza - Save your weekend Uber fare! Updated Condo located in the heart of Westport. Minutes from Downtown, KU Med, St. Lukes, UMKC & The Plaza. The Open floor plan features 9ft Ceilings, gas slate fireplace, updated kitchen, in-unit washer/dryer & half bath off the entry. The Large private master suite is located on the upper level and includes a full bath and a bonus room that can be used as an office, sitting room or for additional storage!

Your secured reserved parking spot is located right outside the unit!

Washer/Dryer, Refridgerator, Lawn Maintenance & Snow Removal is included!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4791080)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 909 W. 41st Place have any available units?
909 W. 41st Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 909 W. 41st Place have?
Some of 909 W. 41st Place's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 909 W. 41st Place currently offering any rent specials?
909 W. 41st Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 909 W. 41st Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 909 W. 41st Place is pet friendly.
Does 909 W. 41st Place offer parking?
Yes, 909 W. 41st Place offers parking.
Does 909 W. 41st Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 909 W. 41st Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 909 W. 41st Place have a pool?
No, 909 W. 41st Place does not have a pool.
Does 909 W. 41st Place have accessible units?
No, 909 W. 41st Place does not have accessible units.
Does 909 W. 41st Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 909 W. 41st Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

3435 Main
3435 Main St
Kansas City, MO 64111
Haven
10500 Hillcrest Rd
Kansas City, MO 64134
Knollwood
4700 N Highland Ave
Kansas City, MO 64118
Waldo Heights
8101 Campbell St
Kansas City, MO 64131
Yankee Hill
3430 Gillham Rd
Kansas City, MO 64109
46 Penn
4551 Pennsylvania Ave
Kansas City, MO 64111
Studios on Broadway - 3201-3207 Broadway
3201-3207 Broadway Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Steeplechase Apartments
311 NW 96th St
Kansas City, MO 64155

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary