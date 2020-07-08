9025 Manning Avenue

Amenities

pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

HOLIDAY SPECIAL! Receive $500 off your first full month's rent if leased and moved in before January 5th!

You'll have to see this home for yourself to appreciate the awesome floor plan! Open and airy with vaulted ceilings in the living room along with the cozy fireplace. The kitchen is perfect for those that like to entertain and offers plenty of cabinets and counter top space. For your convenience, enjoy the 2 car attached garage and large backyard! Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.