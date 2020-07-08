All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated December 26 2019 at 7:58 AM

9025 Manning Avenue

9025 Manning Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9025 Manning Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64138
White Oak

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
HOLIDAY SPECIAL! Receive $500 off your first full month's rent if leased and moved in before January 5th!
You'll have to see this home for yourself to appreciate the awesome floor plan! Open and airy with vaulted ceilings in the living room along with the cozy fireplace. The kitchen is perfect for those that like to entertain and offers plenty of cabinets and counter top space. For your convenience, enjoy the 2 car attached garage and large backyard! Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9025 Manning Avenue have any available units?
9025 Manning Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 9025 Manning Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9025 Manning Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9025 Manning Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 9025 Manning Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 9025 Manning Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 9025 Manning Avenue offers parking.
Does 9025 Manning Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9025 Manning Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9025 Manning Avenue have a pool?
No, 9025 Manning Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 9025 Manning Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9025 Manning Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9025 Manning Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 9025 Manning Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9025 Manning Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 9025 Manning Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

