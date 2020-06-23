All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 8919 Walnut St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
8919 Walnut St.
Last updated May 21 2019 at 10:35 AM

8919 Walnut St.

8919 Walnut Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8919 Walnut Street, Kansas City, MO 64114
Bonne Hills

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Now available! 2 bedroom home - Professionally managed by KC Commercial & Residential Management. Call our office at 816-453-5532 to schedule a showing with a leasing agent. For more information, or to apply for this home, visit our website rentkc.net

Approval Requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3X rental amount, and good rental/credit history.

We require renter's insurance.

At KC Commercial and Residential Management, we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront.

(RLNE2242578)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8919 Walnut St. have any available units?
8919 Walnut St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 8919 Walnut St. currently offering any rent specials?
8919 Walnut St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8919 Walnut St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 8919 Walnut St. is pet friendly.
Does 8919 Walnut St. offer parking?
Yes, 8919 Walnut St. offers parking.
Does 8919 Walnut St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8919 Walnut St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8919 Walnut St. have a pool?
No, 8919 Walnut St. does not have a pool.
Does 8919 Walnut St. have accessible units?
No, 8919 Walnut St. does not have accessible units.
Does 8919 Walnut St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 8919 Walnut St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8919 Walnut St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 8919 Walnut St. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Haven
10500 Hillcrest Rd
Kansas City, MO 64134
Staley Crossing
9535 N Main St
Kansas City, MO 64155
Waldo Heights
8101 Campbell St
Kansas City, MO 64131
Gallerie
2705 Mcgee Trafficway
Kansas City, MO 64108
Warwick Gardens - 3926-3934 Warwick
3926 Warwick Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Ricardo
811 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Eastwood Crossings
7000 Crabapple Ln
Kansas City, MO 64129
Bennington Park Townhomes
6601 NE 39th St
Kansas City, MO 64117

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary