8802 Manchester Ave.

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Cute 3 Bed 1 Bath Home - Are you looking for a cute home in southern Kansas City, you may have just found it!



This cute 3 bed 1 bath home features beautiful hardwood flooring, as well as new kitchen countertops and a matching set of stainless steel appliances. This house also has a remodeled bathroom, a back patio, a shed, and a spacious fenced-in backyard.



This house is in a great location in southern Kansas City off of highway 435 and 87th St. It is surrounded by plenty of shopping and restaurants, and is also close to multiple schools. Add this house to your list of must-see properties today!



Move-in Costs:

* Application Qualifications& Pet fees (see websitehttps://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)

* Deposit equal to the first months' rent (cashiers check/money order only)

* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)



*This house does not accept section 8 or HUD vouchers*

?*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*



(RLNE5322921)