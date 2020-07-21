All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 8802 Manchester Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
8802 Manchester Ave.
Last updated December 22 2019 at 7:59 AM

8802 Manchester Ave.

8802 Manchester · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all

Location

8802 Manchester, Kansas City, MO 64138
Fairwood and Robandee

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cute 3 Bed 1 Bath Home - Are you looking for a cute home in southern Kansas City, you may have just found it!

This cute 3 bed 1 bath home features beautiful hardwood flooring, as well as new kitchen countertops and a matching set of stainless steel appliances. This house also has a remodeled bathroom, a back patio, a shed, and a spacious fenced-in backyard.

This house is in a great location in southern Kansas City off of highway 435 and 87th St. It is surrounded by plenty of shopping and restaurants, and is also close to multiple schools. Add this house to your list of must-see properties today!

Move-in Costs:
* Application Qualifications& Pet fees (see websitehttps://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)
* Deposit equal to the first months' rent (cashiers check/money order only)
* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)

*This house does not accept section 8 or HUD vouchers*
?*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

(RLNE5322921)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8802 Manchester Ave. have any available units?
8802 Manchester Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 8802 Manchester Ave. have?
Some of 8802 Manchester Ave.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8802 Manchester Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
8802 Manchester Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8802 Manchester Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 8802 Manchester Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 8802 Manchester Ave. offer parking?
No, 8802 Manchester Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 8802 Manchester Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8802 Manchester Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8802 Manchester Ave. have a pool?
No, 8802 Manchester Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 8802 Manchester Ave. have accessible units?
No, 8802 Manchester Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 8802 Manchester Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 8802 Manchester Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ashton Place
414 W 89th St
Kansas City, MO 64114
Northland Heights
3800 NW Barry Rd
Kansas City, MO 64154
Brookside 51
5100 Oak St
Kansas City, MO 64112
The Briarcliff City Apartments
3880 N Mulberry Dr
Kansas City, MO 64116
The Reserve At Barry
8504 N Cosby Ave
Kansas City, MO 64154
The Grand
1125 Grand Ave
Kansas City, MO 64106
Retreat at Walnut Creek
1300 NE Parvin Rd
Kansas City, MO 64116
Steeplechase Apartments
311 NW 96th St
Kansas City, MO 64155

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 Bedroom ApartmentsKansas City 2 Bedroom Apartments
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Apartments
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSOlathe, KSLawrence, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopCoves NorthHanover Place
WaldoNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
West PlazaBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary