All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 8711 Glenwood Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
8711 Glenwood Avenue
Last updated April 3 2020 at 10:47 PM

8711 Glenwood Avenue

8711 Glenwood Avenue · (816) 788-6957
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8711 Glenwood Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64138
White Oak

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,275

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1347 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
SPECIAL! Receive $500 off amount evenly split over the lease terms if leased and moved in before May 3rd!
Enjoy this fantastic 3 bdrm, 1.5 bath remodel with lots of space to spread out and enjoy! You'll appreciate the high end finishes that include granite as well as new appliances. Awesome refinished hardwoods, new carpet and paint! A great living room, a HUGE screened in porch and a large treed backyard make this home a wonderful setup to spread out in a great location! Enjoy this quiet, well established neighborhood while having great access to anywhere in the city.

Whether a police officer, firefighter or EMT, first responders and Medical workers are providing lifesaving support during the coronavirus outbreak and Conrex wants to help. If you are currently in one of these professions, ask us about this specific move in special!

Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8711 Glenwood Avenue have any available units?
8711 Glenwood Avenue has a unit available for $1,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 8711 Glenwood Avenue have?
Some of 8711 Glenwood Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8711 Glenwood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8711 Glenwood Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8711 Glenwood Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 8711 Glenwood Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 8711 Glenwood Avenue offer parking?
No, 8711 Glenwood Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 8711 Glenwood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8711 Glenwood Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8711 Glenwood Avenue have a pool?
No, 8711 Glenwood Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8711 Glenwood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8711 Glenwood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8711 Glenwood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 8711 Glenwood Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 8711 Glenwood Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Brighton Creek Apartments
8111 N Denver Ave
Kansas City, MO 64119
Library Lofts
1004 Baltimore Ave
Kansas City, MO 64105
51 Main
5050 Main St
Kansas City, MO 64112
Pickwick Plaza
933 McGee St
Kansas City, MO 64106
46 Penn
4551 Pennsylvania Ave
Kansas City, MO 64111
Union Berkley Riverfront
1000 Berkley Pkwy
Kansas City, MO 64120
The Colonnades
100 West Armour Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64111
Windsor House
3420 Locust St
Kansas City, MO 64109

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity