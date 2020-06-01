8711 Glenwood Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly recently renovated carpet

Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8

SPECIAL! Receive $500 off amount evenly split over the lease terms if leased and moved in before May 3rd!

Enjoy this fantastic 3 bdrm, 1.5 bath remodel with lots of space to spread out and enjoy! You'll appreciate the high end finishes that include granite as well as new appliances. Awesome refinished hardwoods, new carpet and paint! A great living room, a HUGE screened in porch and a large treed backyard make this home a wonderful setup to spread out in a great location! Enjoy this quiet, well established neighborhood while having great access to anywhere in the city.



Whether a police officer, firefighter or EMT, first responders and Medical workers are providing lifesaving support during the coronavirus outbreak and Conrex wants to help. If you are currently in one of these professions, ask us about this specific move in special!



Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.