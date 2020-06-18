2br 1 bath in Waldo - Beautifully updated 2 bedroom 1 bath home. Come check out this peaceful setting. Home has nice finishes from full renovation in the last few years. Google fiber is already in the home! There is also a full basement!
(RLNE5273387)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8705 Maiden Lane have any available units?
8705 Maiden Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.