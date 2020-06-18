All apartments in Kansas City
8705 Maiden Lane

8705 Maiden Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8705 Maiden Lane, Kansas City, MO 64114
Waldo

Amenities

google fiber
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
google fiber
2br 1 bath in Waldo - Beautifully updated 2 bedroom 1 bath home. Come check out this peaceful setting. Home has nice finishes from full renovation in the last few years. Google fiber is already in the home! There is also a full basement!

(RLNE5273387)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8705 Maiden Lane have any available units?
8705 Maiden Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 8705 Maiden Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8705 Maiden Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8705 Maiden Lane pet-friendly?
No, 8705 Maiden Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 8705 Maiden Lane offer parking?
No, 8705 Maiden Lane does not offer parking.
Does 8705 Maiden Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8705 Maiden Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8705 Maiden Lane have a pool?
No, 8705 Maiden Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8705 Maiden Lane have accessible units?
No, 8705 Maiden Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8705 Maiden Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 8705 Maiden Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8705 Maiden Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 8705 Maiden Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

