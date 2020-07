Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Clean and ready - Great condition and move in ready. Wood and tile floors make for easy maintenance. Front room is your main room. Dining area and open kitchen. Ceiling fans and insulated windows to help keep energy costs down. 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, 1 car garage and basement. 2 areas for washer and dryer. Large fenced yard. Housing assistance considered. Please email with any questions and mention a few different times you are available to view. CDC Covid guidelines for showings will be followed



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4544807)