Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8618 East 32nd Street

8618 East 32nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

8618 East 32nd Street, Kansas City, MO 64129
Western Blue Township

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME! We are pet friendly but we DO have some breed restrictions. Please call for details. This home has black appliances and tons of counter space. The kitchen also has a breakfast bar and a gas stove. Home has hardwood floors and a spacious living area. Master bedroom and one smaller bedroom are upstairs with a full hall bath. Downstairs, the basement is finished with a third bedroom and a connecting bonus room. Second full bath in the lower level as well as a formal laundry room. The home has an upper and lower deck and a spacious fenced in yard with a 1 car garage around the front. This cute little home has tons of space! Schedule your tour today!
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8618 East 32nd Street have any available units?
8618 East 32nd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 8618 East 32nd Street have?
Some of 8618 East 32nd Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8618 East 32nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
8618 East 32nd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8618 East 32nd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 8618 East 32nd Street is pet friendly.
Does 8618 East 32nd Street offer parking?
Yes, 8618 East 32nd Street does offer parking.
Does 8618 East 32nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8618 East 32nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8618 East 32nd Street have a pool?
No, 8618 East 32nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 8618 East 32nd Street have accessible units?
No, 8618 East 32nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8618 East 32nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 8618 East 32nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
