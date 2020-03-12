8618 East 32nd Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony range Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME! We are pet friendly but we DO have some breed restrictions. Please call for details. This home has black appliances and tons of counter space. The kitchen also has a breakfast bar and a gas stove. Home has hardwood floors and a spacious living area. Master bedroom and one smaller bedroom are upstairs with a full hall bath. Downstairs, the basement is finished with a third bedroom and a connecting bonus room. Second full bath in the lower level as well as a formal laundry room. The home has an upper and lower deck and a spacious fenced in yard with a 1 car garage around the front. This cute little home has tons of space! Schedule your tour today!

Contact us to schedule a showing.