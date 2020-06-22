All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated April 18 2020 at 7:35 AM

8609 E 92nd St

8609 East 92nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

8609 East 92nd Street, Kansas City, MO 64138
Fairwood and Robandee

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Remodeled 4 bedroom and 1.5 bathrooms. Half Bath in the master. Beautiful Hardwood floors. Refrigerator and Stove included. Everything updated. Newer Countertop, New paint, Tile backsplash in kitchen. New Central Air Conditioning. Attached garage with garage door opener. Nice fenced in backyard Come ready to rent this beauty today!

Serious Applicants ONLY! NO SECTION 8
Must meet income requirement of 2.5 times the rent NET
CALL or TEXT me now to schedule a showing with our Leasing Team~
816-237-8668

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8609 E 92nd St have any available units?
8609 E 92nd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 8609 E 92nd St have?
Some of 8609 E 92nd St's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8609 E 92nd St currently offering any rent specials?
8609 E 92nd St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8609 E 92nd St pet-friendly?
Yes, 8609 E 92nd St is pet friendly.
Does 8609 E 92nd St offer parking?
Yes, 8609 E 92nd St does offer parking.
Does 8609 E 92nd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8609 E 92nd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8609 E 92nd St have a pool?
No, 8609 E 92nd St does not have a pool.
Does 8609 E 92nd St have accessible units?
No, 8609 E 92nd St does not have accessible units.
Does 8609 E 92nd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 8609 E 92nd St does not have units with dishwashers.
