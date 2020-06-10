All apartments in Kansas City
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
8606 East 91st Terrace
Last updated September 27 2019 at 12:08 AM

8606 East 91st Terrace

8606 East 91st Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

8606 East 91st Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64138
Fairwood and Robandee

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Nice and spacious 3bd 2 bath home with hardwood floors throughout. Washer and Dryer hook ups large yard with Garage. Everything on one level no basement Hickman Mills School District. NO SEC 8
975 a month with a $975 deposit
deposit and first months rent required to move
2 year lease, we love our 4 leg friends there is a $250 pet deposit per pet
Put in application at Trehkc.com
UNIT FEATURES
Dishwasher, Garage parking, Hardwood floors, Laundry room / hookups, Oven / range, Pet Friendly, Refrigerator

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8606 East 91st Terrace have any available units?
8606 East 91st Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 8606 East 91st Terrace have?
Some of 8606 East 91st Terrace's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8606 East 91st Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
8606 East 91st Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8606 East 91st Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 8606 East 91st Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 8606 East 91st Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 8606 East 91st Terrace offers parking.
Does 8606 East 91st Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8606 East 91st Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8606 East 91st Terrace have a pool?
No, 8606 East 91st Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 8606 East 91st Terrace have accessible units?
No, 8606 East 91st Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 8606 East 91st Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8606 East 91st Terrace has units with dishwashers.
