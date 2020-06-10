8606 East 91st Terrace

Amenities

Nice and spacious 3bd 2 bath home with hardwood floors throughout. Washer and Dryer hook ups large yard with Garage. Everything on one level no basement Hickman Mills School District. NO SEC 8

975 a month with a $975 deposit

deposit and first months rent required to move

2 year lease, we love our 4 leg friends there is a $250 pet deposit per pet

Put in application at Trehkc.com

