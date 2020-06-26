All apartments in Kansas City
8535 N. Main Street
Last updated July 21 2019 at 10:07 AM

8535 N. Main Street

8535 N Main St · No Longer Available
Location

8535 N Main St, Kansas City, MO 64155
Sherrydale

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
2 Bed 1 Bath Condo - Northland! - Excellent location near the Metro North Crossing Development and great NKC Schools! Contact Mike to schedule appointments.

The Home Connection, LLC
816-352-3277

(RLNE4936291)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8535 N. Main Street have any available units?
8535 N. Main Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 8535 N. Main Street currently offering any rent specials?
8535 N. Main Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8535 N. Main Street pet-friendly?
No, 8535 N. Main Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 8535 N. Main Street offer parking?
No, 8535 N. Main Street does not offer parking.
Does 8535 N. Main Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8535 N. Main Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8535 N. Main Street have a pool?
No, 8535 N. Main Street does not have a pool.
Does 8535 N. Main Street have accessible units?
No, 8535 N. Main Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8535 N. Main Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 8535 N. Main Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8535 N. Main Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 8535 N. Main Street does not have units with air conditioning.
