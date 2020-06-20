All apartments in Kansas City
8520 North East 109th St

8520 NE 109th St · No Longer Available
Location

8520 NE 109th St, Kansas City, MO 64157

Amenities

pet friendly
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Another property with Kevin at Renters Warehouse. 816-529-9960. Property available July 15. Very quite area in Brooke Ridge sub-division! Directly across the street from the community pool and park! Easy access to I-35 and I-435 interstates. Just minutes from dining, shopping, and entertainment! Liberty North school district! $45 application fee per adult 18 and older, $1695 security deposit. Qualifications: Income must be 3 times the rent, and Good rental history. Pets allowed with additional one time deposit. Less

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8520 North East 109th St have any available units?
8520 North East 109th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 8520 North East 109th St currently offering any rent specials?
8520 North East 109th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8520 North East 109th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 8520 North East 109th St is pet friendly.
Does 8520 North East 109th St offer parking?
No, 8520 North East 109th St does not offer parking.
Does 8520 North East 109th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8520 North East 109th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8520 North East 109th St have a pool?
Yes, 8520 North East 109th St has a pool.
Does 8520 North East 109th St have accessible units?
No, 8520 North East 109th St does not have accessible units.
Does 8520 North East 109th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 8520 North East 109th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8520 North East 109th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 8520 North East 109th St does not have units with air conditioning.
