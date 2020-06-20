8520 North East 109th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities pet friendly gym pool

Another property with Kevin at Renters Warehouse. 816-529-9960. Property available July 15. Very quite area in Brooke Ridge sub-division! Directly across the street from the community pool and park! Easy access to I-35 and I-435 interstates. Just minutes from dining, shopping, and entertainment! Liberty North school district! $45 application fee per adult 18 and older, $1695 security deposit. Qualifications: Income must be 3 times the rent, and Good rental history. Pets allowed with additional one time deposit. Less