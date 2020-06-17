All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

8334 N Spruce Avenue

8334 N Spruce Ave · (913) 839-2953
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8334 N Spruce Ave, Kansas City, MO 64119

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 8334 N Spruce Avenue · Avail. now

$1,250

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1250 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful Northland Townhome-Available NOW! - Schedule a self guided tour here:
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1491178?source=marketing
Visit Ad Astra Realty's website to schedule a tour. Thank you for your interest in our rental home. Please use the scheduling link to request an appointment time. We only allow scheduling through the scheduling app, you need not speak with an agent to schedule an appointment. We DO NOT recommend applying for a home before you have toured it, application fees are NON-REFUNDABLE and applications are not processed until you have toured the home. Visit www.adastrarealty.com

PICTURES COMING SOON!! Spacious 3 bedroom flex unit offers a variety of options! Room on main floor has extra wide doors, a walk in closet and en suite bathroom with sit down shower. It can be used as a Master Bedroom, office, den, or even a dining room and offers access to a roomy back patio. Second floor has two large bedrooms with huge closets and full bath. This floor plan also includes a washer and dryer, granite counter tops, upgraded cabinets with built in wine rack, pantry, ceramic tile floors, stainless steel appliances, wrought iron spindles, ceiling fans in every room, and attached single car garage.

We never encourage anyone to apply for a home before seeing the inside of any property, as the $35 application fee is non-refundable. Without first touring the home, you truly will not know if it is going to work for you. Offered by Ad Astra Realty, Inc. Visit www.adastrarealty.com for the most up to date information, application requirements and process. 12 month minimum lease required. Kitchen appliances included. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement (if applicable). Pets allowed with additional non refundable fee of $300 plus base pet rent $30/mo rent increase for the first pet and an additional $15 for each additional pet. All pets are screened and accepted on a case by case basis, some breed restrictions apply and pet rent may vary depending on the size of your animal. Application fee is $35 per a person and is non-refundable. We do require a credit and background check for every occupant over the age of 18. Applying for a property and paying a $35 non-refundable application fee before viewing it, is completely at your discretion. We do not have any owners that accept housing vouchers at this time. Visit the website for more information and to schedule an appointment!

(RLNE5668882)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8334 N Spruce Avenue have any available units?
8334 N Spruce Avenue has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 8334 N Spruce Avenue have?
Some of 8334 N Spruce Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8334 N Spruce Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8334 N Spruce Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8334 N Spruce Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 8334 N Spruce Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 8334 N Spruce Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8334 N Spruce Avenue does offer parking.
Does 8334 N Spruce Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8334 N Spruce Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8334 N Spruce Avenue have a pool?
No, 8334 N Spruce Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8334 N Spruce Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8334 N Spruce Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8334 N Spruce Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 8334 N Spruce Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
