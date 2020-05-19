8317 East 103rd Terrace

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME! We are pet friendly but we DO have some breed restrictions. Please call for details. This home is updated with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. The kitchen also has a built-in pantry for added storage. The master bedroom has built-in shelving in the closet and an attached bathroom with a standing shower. The basement area is finished with a formal laundry room and access to the 2 car garage. Out back, a wooden deck overlooks a large backyard that is fenced in with a chain link fence. This nice home will not be available for long. Schedule a tour today!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.