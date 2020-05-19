All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8317 East 103rd Terrace

8317 East 103rd Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

8317 East 103rd Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64134
Hickman Mills South

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME! We are pet friendly but we DO have some breed restrictions. Please call for details. This home is updated with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. The kitchen also has a built-in pantry for added storage. The master bedroom has built-in shelving in the closet and an attached bathroom with a standing shower. The basement area is finished with a formal laundry room and access to the 2 car garage. Out back, a wooden deck overlooks a large backyard that is fenced in with a chain link fence. This nice home will not be available for long. Schedule a tour today!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8317 East 103rd Terrace have any available units?
8317 East 103rd Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 8317 East 103rd Terrace have?
Some of 8317 East 103rd Terrace's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8317 East 103rd Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
8317 East 103rd Terrace isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8317 East 103rd Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 8317 East 103rd Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 8317 East 103rd Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 8317 East 103rd Terrace does offer parking.
Does 8317 East 103rd Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8317 East 103rd Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8317 East 103rd Terrace have a pool?
No, 8317 East 103rd Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 8317 East 103rd Terrace have accessible units?
No, 8317 East 103rd Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 8317 East 103rd Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 8317 East 103rd Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
