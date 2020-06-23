All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 8128 McGee.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
8128 McGee
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8128 McGee

8128 Mcgee St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Waldo
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8128 Mcgee St, Kansas City, MO 64114
Waldo

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/452784f0a4 ----
SPECIAL - 1ST MONTH FREE WITH 13 MONTH LEASE! Gorgeous totally updated 3 bedroom home. Features eat-in kitchen with brand new stainless steel appliances and granite countertops, spacious living room, redone hardwood floors throughout, competely brand new hall bath, unfinshed basement with washer/dryer hookups, nice yard and 1 car garage. Like New! Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month.Call today for a tour!

1 Bath
1 Car Garage
3 Bedroom
Central Air
Deck/Patio
Miniblinds
Pets Upon Approval
Stove
Unfinished Basement
Washer/Dryer Hookups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8128 McGee have any available units?
8128 McGee doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 8128 McGee have?
Some of 8128 McGee's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8128 McGee currently offering any rent specials?
8128 McGee isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8128 McGee pet-friendly?
Yes, 8128 McGee is pet friendly.
Does 8128 McGee offer parking?
Yes, 8128 McGee does offer parking.
Does 8128 McGee have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8128 McGee does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8128 McGee have a pool?
No, 8128 McGee does not have a pool.
Does 8128 McGee have accessible units?
No, 8128 McGee does not have accessible units.
Does 8128 McGee have units with dishwashers?
No, 8128 McGee does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Falcon Falls
6943 N Bedford Ave
Kansas City, MO 64151
The Crossing At Barry Road
7831 NW Roanridge Rd
Kansas City, MO 64151
909 Walnut
909 Walnut St
Kansas City, MO 64106
The Reserve At Barry
8504 N Cosby Ave
Kansas City, MO 64154
Brownhardt
801 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Maple Flats
511 Maple Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64124
Northland Passage Apartments
6360 N London Ave
Kansas City, MO 64151
2109 Broadway Lofts
2109 Broadway Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64108

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary