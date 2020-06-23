8128 McGee

Amenities
SPECIAL - 1ST MONTH FREE WITH 13 MONTH LEASE! Gorgeous totally updated 3 bedroom home. Features eat-in kitchen with brand new stainless steel appliances and granite countertops, spacious living room, redone hardwood floors throughout, competely brand new hall bath, unfinshed basement with washer/dryer hookups, nice yard and 1 car garage. Like New! Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month.Call today for a tour!
1 Bath
1 Car Garage
3 Bedroom
Central Air
Deck/Patio
Miniblinds
Pets Upon Approval
Stove
Unfinished Basement
Washer/Dryer Hookups