8118 Northeast 53rd Street

Amenities
This lovely 3 bedroom/2 bath home is located in the North Kansas City School District. This home has a fresh coat of pain throughout, a one car garage, finished basement and a nice sized fenced backyard...perfect for kids to play. The kitchen has been updated and is equipped with a refrigerator (as is), range/oven, dishwasher, garbage disposal and plenty of cabinets. Small pets are possible with owner approval and an additional refundable deposit of $500, and $30/month per pet. This is a non-smoking property.
