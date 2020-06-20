All apartments in Kansas City
8118 Northeast 53rd Street
8118 Northeast 53rd Street

8118 Northeast 53rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

8118 Northeast 53rd Street, Kansas City, MO 64119
Gracemor-randolph Corners

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This lovely 3 bedroom/2 bath home is located in the North Kansas City School District. This home has a fresh coat of pain throughout, a one car garage, finished basement and a nice sized fenced backyard...perfect for kids to play. The kitchen has been updated and is equipped with a refrigerator (as is), range/oven, dishwasher, garbage disposal and plenty of cabinets. Small pets are possible with owner approval and an additional refundable deposit of $500, and $30/month per pet. This is a non-smoking property.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8118 Northeast 53rd Street have any available units?
8118 Northeast 53rd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 8118 Northeast 53rd Street have?
Some of 8118 Northeast 53rd Street's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8118 Northeast 53rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
8118 Northeast 53rd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8118 Northeast 53rd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 8118 Northeast 53rd Street is pet friendly.
Does 8118 Northeast 53rd Street offer parking?
Yes, 8118 Northeast 53rd Street does offer parking.
Does 8118 Northeast 53rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8118 Northeast 53rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8118 Northeast 53rd Street have a pool?
No, 8118 Northeast 53rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 8118 Northeast 53rd Street have accessible units?
No, 8118 Northeast 53rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8118 Northeast 53rd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8118 Northeast 53rd Street has units with dishwashers.
