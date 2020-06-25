All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated June 21 2019 at 9:37 AM

8023 NE 99th Street

8023 Northeast 99th Street · No Longer Available
Location

8023 Northeast 99th Street, Kansas City, MO 64157

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
{8023} Beautiful Benson Place + Spacious Cul de Sac Lot + Three Car Garage + Liberty School District - Aspen Homes "The Birch" 2- Story craftsman home with custom trim and cabinets, granite, hardwood floors and stainless appliances!

Open first floor with tons of natural light! Living room features large bay window and fireplace. Modern Kitchen with white cabinets, granite counters and walk in pantry!

Large master bedroom with vaulted ceiling and spa like master bath featuring double vanity, whirlpool tub and huge walk in closet big enough to share!

Laundry room conveniently located on bedroom level.

Unfinished, walk out basement for additional storage.

Community amenities include 2 swimming pools, children's splash park, play area, picnic grounds and miles of walking trails.

Living Room 14X18
Kitchen 10X14
Master Bed 16X14
Bed Two 13X13
Bed Three 11X12
Bed Four 11X12

Shoal Creek Elementary
South Valley Middle
Liberty North High

(RLNE3937920)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8023 NE 99th Street have any available units?
8023 NE 99th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 8023 NE 99th Street have?
Some of 8023 NE 99th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8023 NE 99th Street currently offering any rent specials?
8023 NE 99th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8023 NE 99th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 8023 NE 99th Street is pet friendly.
Does 8023 NE 99th Street offer parking?
Yes, 8023 NE 99th Street offers parking.
Does 8023 NE 99th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8023 NE 99th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8023 NE 99th Street have a pool?
Yes, 8023 NE 99th Street has a pool.
Does 8023 NE 99th Street have accessible units?
No, 8023 NE 99th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8023 NE 99th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 8023 NE 99th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
