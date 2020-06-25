8023 NE 99th Street

Amenities

{8023} Beautiful Benson Place + Spacious Cul de Sac Lot + Three Car Garage + Liberty School District - Aspen Homes "The Birch" 2- Story craftsman home with custom trim and cabinets, granite, hardwood floors and stainless appliances!



Open first floor with tons of natural light! Living room features large bay window and fireplace. Modern Kitchen with white cabinets, granite counters and walk in pantry!



Large master bedroom with vaulted ceiling and spa like master bath featuring double vanity, whirlpool tub and huge walk in closet big enough to share!



Laundry room conveniently located on bedroom level.



Unfinished, walk out basement for additional storage.



Community amenities include 2 swimming pools, children's splash park, play area, picnic grounds and miles of walking trails.



Living Room 14X18

Kitchen 10X14

Master Bed 16X14

Bed Two 13X13

Bed Three 11X12

Bed Four 11X12



Shoal Creek Elementary

South Valley Middle

Liberty North High



