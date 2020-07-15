7832 North Michigan Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage

2 Story home with an updated eat in kitchen. Enclosed sun porch off of the living room can be used year around and faces a creek with woods. Large bedrooms, updated master bedroom, office/den on main level and basement. Garage is on the backside of home and enters through the basement. This 3 bedroom, 3 full bath home is a jewel to be seen! Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.