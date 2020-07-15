All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated July 14 2020 at 8:44 PM

7832 North Michigan Avenue

7832 North Michigan Avenue · (816) 788-6957
Location

7832 North Michigan Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64118
Ridgefield

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,925

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2894 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
2 Story home with an updated eat in kitchen. Enclosed sun porch off of the living room can be used year around and faces a creek with woods. Large bedrooms, updated master bedroom, office/den on main level and basement. Garage is on the backside of home and enters through the basement. This 3 bedroom, 3 full bath home is a jewel to be seen! Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7832 North Michigan Avenue have any available units?
7832 North Michigan Avenue has a unit available for $1,925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 7832 North Michigan Avenue have?
Some of 7832 North Michigan Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7832 North Michigan Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7832 North Michigan Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7832 North Michigan Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 7832 North Michigan Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 7832 North Michigan Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7832 North Michigan Avenue offers parking.
Does 7832 North Michigan Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7832 North Michigan Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7832 North Michigan Avenue have a pool?
No, 7832 North Michigan Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7832 North Michigan Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7832 North Michigan Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7832 North Michigan Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7832 North Michigan Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
