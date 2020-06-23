All apartments in Kansas City
Kansas City, MO
7709 Sni a Bar Road
Last updated May 17 2019 at 10:05 AM

7709 Sni a Bar Road

7709 Sni a Bar Road · No Longer Available
Location

7709 Sni a Bar Road, Kansas City, MO 64129
Eastwood Hill East

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 1 bath, 942 sf home is located in Kansas City, MO. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7709 Sni a Bar Road have any available units?
7709 Sni a Bar Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 7709 Sni a Bar Road currently offering any rent specials?
7709 Sni a Bar Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7709 Sni a Bar Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 7709 Sni a Bar Road is pet friendly.
Does 7709 Sni a Bar Road offer parking?
No, 7709 Sni a Bar Road does not offer parking.
Does 7709 Sni a Bar Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7709 Sni a Bar Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7709 Sni a Bar Road have a pool?
No, 7709 Sni a Bar Road does not have a pool.
Does 7709 Sni a Bar Road have accessible units?
No, 7709 Sni a Bar Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7709 Sni a Bar Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 7709 Sni a Bar Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7709 Sni a Bar Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 7709 Sni a Bar Road does not have units with air conditioning.
