7703 East 112th Terrace

Amenities
Perfectly proportioned 3-bed 1-bath ranch-style home with bonus room in an established neighborhood, featuring a large fenced-in rear yard with a deck perfect for grilling. All bedrooms are well-sized and airy, and the large open kitchen connects with a dining room which could double-up as a formal dining area or entertainment space. Situated between Iser and Ruskin Way Parks, the home has off-street parking for 2 cars and quick access to I-470. Central A/C and additional storage in the laundry room.
- $950 rent, $950 deposit
- $40 Application Fee per adult
- No evictions, bankruptcies, or felonies
- No past due balances owed with previous Landlords
- Sorry, no vouchers
Professionally managed by MyKC.rentals
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.