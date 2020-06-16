All apartments in Kansas City
7703 East 112th Terrace
7703 East 112th Terrace

7703 East 112th Terrace · (816) 319-2502
Location

7703 East 112th Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64134
Ruskin Heights

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$950

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 936 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
air conditioning
bbq/grill
extra storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
Perfectly proportioned 3-bed 1-bath ranch-style home with bonus room in an established neighborhood, featuring a large fenced-in rear yard with a deck perfect for grilling. All bedrooms are well-sized and airy, and the large open kitchen connects with a dining room which could double-up as a formal dining area or entertainment space. Situated between Iser and Ruskin Way Parks, the home has off-street parking for 2 cars and quick access to I-470. Central A/C and additional storage in the laundry room.

- $950 rent, $950 deposit

- $40 Application Fee per adult

- No evictions, bankruptcies, or felonies

- No past due balances owed with previous Landlords

- Sorry, no vouchers

Professionally managed by MyKC.rentals
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7703 East 112th Terrace have any available units?
7703 East 112th Terrace has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 7703 East 112th Terrace have?
Some of 7703 East 112th Terrace's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7703 East 112th Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
7703 East 112th Terrace isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7703 East 112th Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 7703 East 112th Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 7703 East 112th Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 7703 East 112th Terrace does offer parking.
Does 7703 East 112th Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7703 East 112th Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7703 East 112th Terrace have a pool?
No, 7703 East 112th Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 7703 East 112th Terrace have accessible units?
No, 7703 East 112th Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 7703 East 112th Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 7703 East 112th Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
