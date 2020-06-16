7703 East 112th Terrace

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony parking air conditioning bbq/grill extra storage

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill

Perfectly proportioned 3-bed 1-bath ranch-style home with bonus room in an established neighborhood, featuring a large fenced-in rear yard with a deck perfect for grilling. All bedrooms are well-sized and airy, and the large open kitchen connects with a dining room which could double-up as a formal dining area or entertainment space. Situated between Iser and Ruskin Way Parks, the home has off-street parking for 2 cars and quick access to I-470. Central A/C and additional storage in the laundry room.



- $950 rent, $950 deposit



- $40 Application Fee per adult



- No evictions, bankruptcies, or felonies



- No past due balances owed with previous Landlords



- Sorry, no vouchers



