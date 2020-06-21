7621 Sni A Bar Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

A must see rental from American Real PM! Please call our Leasing Line at 816-336-9995 to schedule a self-guided tour. This cute ranch home was just renovated with new paint, beautiful refinished hardwoods, new replacement windows which lowers utilities and leads to better home efficiency. Great value and prime location near highways, parks, and entertainment districts. Property boasts many nice amenities including off street parking with single car garage, central heating and cooling, fenced in backyard with private deck, 1st floor washer and dryer (included), dishwasher, fridge and range provided. Schools are Eastwood Hills Elementary - Raytown Middle School - Raytown Sr. High. Call this place home today for only $995. Tenants pay for ALL utilities as well as care for lawn/snow. Apps are $65/adult. $20 maintenance reduction program helps reduce utility costs and lessen maintenance on HVAC system. Deposit equals rent. Pet friendly w/deposit and approval.