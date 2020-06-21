All apartments in Kansas City
7621 Sni A Bar Rd
7621 Sni A Bar Rd

7621 Sni a Bar Road · No Longer Available
Location

7621 Sni a Bar Road, Kansas City, MO 64129
Eastwood Hill East

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
A must see rental from American Real PM! Please call our Leasing Line at 816-336-9995 to schedule a self-guided tour. This cute ranch home was just renovated with new paint, beautiful refinished hardwoods, new replacement windows which lowers utilities and leads to better home efficiency. Great value and prime location near highways, parks, and entertainment districts. Property boasts many nice amenities including off street parking with single car garage, central heating and cooling, fenced in backyard with private deck, 1st floor washer and dryer (included), dishwasher, fridge and range provided. Schools are Eastwood Hills Elementary - Raytown Middle School - Raytown Sr. High. Call this place home today for only $995. Tenants pay for ALL utilities as well as care for lawn/snow. Apps are $65/adult. $20 maintenance reduction program helps reduce utility costs and lessen maintenance on HVAC system. Deposit equals rent. Pet friendly w/deposit and approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7621 Sni A Bar Rd have any available units?
7621 Sni A Bar Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 7621 Sni A Bar Rd have?
Some of 7621 Sni A Bar Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7621 Sni A Bar Rd currently offering any rent specials?
7621 Sni A Bar Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7621 Sni A Bar Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 7621 Sni A Bar Rd is pet friendly.
Does 7621 Sni A Bar Rd offer parking?
Yes, 7621 Sni A Bar Rd does offer parking.
Does 7621 Sni A Bar Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7621 Sni A Bar Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7621 Sni A Bar Rd have a pool?
No, 7621 Sni A Bar Rd does not have a pool.
Does 7621 Sni A Bar Rd have accessible units?
No, 7621 Sni A Bar Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 7621 Sni A Bar Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7621 Sni A Bar Rd has units with dishwashers.
