All apartments in Kansas City
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
7560 Prospect Avenue - D
Last updated June 17 2020 at 3:50 AM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7560 Prospect Avenue - D
7560 Prospect Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
7560 Prospect Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64132
East Meyer 7
Amenities
w/d hookup
hardwood floors
parking
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
1 Bedroom Apartment all on one level, with laundry hook up in basement. Very nice size living room with eat in kitchen.
Water is included in the rent. 1 parking space!
Call or apply today! www.nalamanagement.com
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7560 Prospect Avenue - D have any available units?
7560 Prospect Avenue - D doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
What amenities does 7560 Prospect Avenue - D have?
Some of 7560 Prospect Avenue - D's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7560 Prospect Avenue - D currently offering any rent specials?
7560 Prospect Avenue - D isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7560 Prospect Avenue - D pet-friendly?
No, 7560 Prospect Avenue - D is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kansas City
.
Does 7560 Prospect Avenue - D offer parking?
Yes, 7560 Prospect Avenue - D does offer parking.
Does 7560 Prospect Avenue - D have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7560 Prospect Avenue - D does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7560 Prospect Avenue - D have a pool?
No, 7560 Prospect Avenue - D does not have a pool.
Does 7560 Prospect Avenue - D have accessible units?
No, 7560 Prospect Avenue - D does not have accessible units.
Does 7560 Prospect Avenue - D have units with dishwashers?
No, 7560 Prospect Avenue - D does not have units with dishwashers.
