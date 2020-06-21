All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated June 17 2020 at 3:50 AM

7560 Prospect Avenue - D

7560 Prospect Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7560 Prospect Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64132
East Meyer 7

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
parking
range
oven
refrigerator
1 Bedroom Apartment all on one level, with laundry hook up in basement. Very nice size living room with eat in kitchen.
Water is included in the rent. 1 parking space!

Call or apply today! www.nalamanagement.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7560 Prospect Avenue - D have any available units?
7560 Prospect Avenue - D doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 7560 Prospect Avenue - D have?
Some of 7560 Prospect Avenue - D's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7560 Prospect Avenue - D currently offering any rent specials?
7560 Prospect Avenue - D isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7560 Prospect Avenue - D pet-friendly?
No, 7560 Prospect Avenue - D is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 7560 Prospect Avenue - D offer parking?
Yes, 7560 Prospect Avenue - D does offer parking.
Does 7560 Prospect Avenue - D have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7560 Prospect Avenue - D does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7560 Prospect Avenue - D have a pool?
No, 7560 Prospect Avenue - D does not have a pool.
Does 7560 Prospect Avenue - D have accessible units?
No, 7560 Prospect Avenue - D does not have accessible units.
Does 7560 Prospect Avenue - D have units with dishwashers?
No, 7560 Prospect Avenue - D does not have units with dishwashers.
