7535 Locust St.

Amenities

{7535} Updated Waldo Home + Private Backyard + 1 Car Garage - Darling remodeled Waldo home with great space!! Nicely updated with refinished hardwood floors, freshly painted walls, trim & deck. Updated Kitchen with tile backsplash, dining space, newer cabinets, countertops & appliances. Two bedrooms located on the main floor with ceiling fans in all bedrooms and living rooms. Private master suite located upstairs includes carpet in the bedroom, walk-in closet and updated full bath with tiled shower & dual shower heads! Private off-street parking with a long driveway and detached garage. Huge unfinished basement for all your storage needs!



Walking distance to tower park and all things Waldo!



LIV: 16 X 12

MBR: 21 X 12

BR 2: 10 X 9

BR 3: 13 X 10



No Cats Allowed



