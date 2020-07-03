All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated November 27 2019 at 12:22 PM

7535 Locust St.

7535 Locust Street · No Longer Available
Location

7535 Locust Street, Kansas City, MO 64131
Waldo

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
{7535} Updated Waldo Home + Private Backyard + 1 Car Garage - Darling remodeled Waldo home with great space!! Nicely updated with refinished hardwood floors, freshly painted walls, trim & deck. Updated Kitchen with tile backsplash, dining space, newer cabinets, countertops & appliances. Two bedrooms located on the main floor with ceiling fans in all bedrooms and living rooms. Private master suite located upstairs includes carpet in the bedroom, walk-in closet and updated full bath with tiled shower & dual shower heads! Private off-street parking with a long driveway and detached garage. Huge unfinished basement for all your storage needs!

Walking distance to tower park and all things Waldo!

LIV: 16 X 12
MBR: 21 X 12
BR 2: 10 X 9
BR 3: 13 X 10

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5337917)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7535 Locust St. have any available units?
7535 Locust St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 7535 Locust St. have?
Some of 7535 Locust St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7535 Locust St. currently offering any rent specials?
7535 Locust St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7535 Locust St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 7535 Locust St. is pet friendly.
Does 7535 Locust St. offer parking?
Yes, 7535 Locust St. offers parking.
Does 7535 Locust St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7535 Locust St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7535 Locust St. have a pool?
No, 7535 Locust St. does not have a pool.
Does 7535 Locust St. have accessible units?
No, 7535 Locust St. does not have accessible units.
Does 7535 Locust St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 7535 Locust St. does not have units with dishwashers.

