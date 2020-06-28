All apartments in Kansas City
7518 Baltimore Ave.

7518 Baltimore Avenue
Location

7518 Baltimore Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64114
Waldo

Amenities

Totally Remodeled Home in Waldo - This Waldo Home has 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. The house was totally remodeled with new Roof, Windows, Gutters, Electrical Service and Exterior Paint. The Kitchen was remodeled with new White Shaker cabinets, Granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances (with a built-in microwave). The floors are all hardwood with bathrooms with Tile. This house has Central Air Conditioning and a gas Furnace. There is a unfinished basement with plenty of storage with washer and dryer hookups. There is a private driveway with a detached one car garage. 2 blocks from entertainment and shops. Pets are accepted with an additional deposit of $200 per pet and a $20 monthly pet fee per pet.

Rent is $1,695.00 Per Month

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7518 Baltimore Ave. have any available units?
7518 Baltimore Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 7518 Baltimore Ave. have?
Some of 7518 Baltimore Ave.'s amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7518 Baltimore Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
7518 Baltimore Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7518 Baltimore Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 7518 Baltimore Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 7518 Baltimore Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 7518 Baltimore Ave. offers parking.
Does 7518 Baltimore Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7518 Baltimore Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7518 Baltimore Ave. have a pool?
No, 7518 Baltimore Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 7518 Baltimore Ave. have accessible units?
No, 7518 Baltimore Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 7518 Baltimore Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 7518 Baltimore Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
