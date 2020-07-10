All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

7305 E 111th Terrace

7305 East 111th Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

7305 East 111th Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64134
Ruskin Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
courtyard
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
courtyard
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c90863d099 ---- This home features single-level living. You'll love the spaciousness of the kitchen and your family will fit in the 4 bedrooms nicely. We love the breakfast bar for additional seating. This home has a fully-fenced yard. Look at this house today, won't last long! *$40 application fee *No evictions or felonies *Income needs to be 3 times the monthly rent *At least 1 year of positive rental history *Pets welcome (fees apply): pitbulls, rottweilers & dobermans with a temperament test *No smoking inside (outside areas okay) *Deposit is equal to 1 month's rent *Lease start dates are flexible within 14 days of placing the deposit *Resident is responsible for all utilities To apply online or for more information and photos on this, and other properties, visit us at www.333rent.com!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7305 E 111th Terrace have any available units?
7305 E 111th Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 7305 E 111th Terrace have?
Some of 7305 E 111th Terrace's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7305 E 111th Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
7305 E 111th Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7305 E 111th Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 7305 E 111th Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 7305 E 111th Terrace offer parking?
No, 7305 E 111th Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 7305 E 111th Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7305 E 111th Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7305 E 111th Terrace have a pool?
No, 7305 E 111th Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 7305 E 111th Terrace have accessible units?
No, 7305 E 111th Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 7305 E 111th Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 7305 E 111th Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.

