7305 E 111th Terrace

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities courtyard cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c90863d099 ---- This home features single-level living. You'll love the spaciousness of the kitchen and your family will fit in the 4 bedrooms nicely. We love the breakfast bar for additional seating. This home has a fully-fenced yard. Look at this house today, won't last long! *$40 application fee *No evictions or felonies *Income needs to be 3 times the monthly rent *At least 1 year of positive rental history *Pets welcome (fees apply): pitbulls, rottweilers & dobermans with a temperament test *No smoking inside (outside areas okay) *Deposit is equal to 1 month's rent *Lease start dates are flexible within 14 days of placing the deposit *Resident is responsible for all utilities To apply online or for more information and photos on this, and other properties, visit us at www.333rent.com!