7209 Walrond Avenue

Amenities
Newly updated 2 bedroom with 2 bathrooms. New paint, flooring, roof, hot water tank, and furnace. Close to the new Cerner campus, highways, and hospital. Quiet and convenient neighborhood. Gravel driveway for off-street parking! We ask that you fill out our questionnaire before we tour so we know each inquiry is serious. Please make sure to specify the address you are interested in. The link is:
https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdAdd5xpJjqHwFrTqDTdVcLYM8hktFgTX7RdtsokvJihO-Dlg/viewform?usp=sf_link