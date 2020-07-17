All apartments in Kansas City
7209 Walrond Avenue

7209 Walrond Avenue · (816) 605-9404
Location

7209 Walrond Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64132
Noble and Gregory Ridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Jul 31

$800

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 968 sqft

Amenities

Newly updated 2 bedroom with 2 bathrooms. New paint, flooring, roof, hot water tank, and furnace. Close to the new Cerner campus, highways, and hospital. Quiet and convenient neighborhood. Gravel driveway for off-street parking! We ask that you fill out our questionnaire before we tour so we know each inquiry is serious. Please make sure to specify the address you are interested in. The link is:

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdAdd5xpJjqHwFrTqDTdVcLYM8hktFgTX7RdtsokvJihO-Dlg/viewform?usp=sf_link

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7209 Walrond Avenue have any available units?
7209 Walrond Avenue has a unit available for $800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 7209 Walrond Avenue have?
Some of 7209 Walrond Avenue's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7209 Walrond Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7209 Walrond Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7209 Walrond Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 7209 Walrond Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 7209 Walrond Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7209 Walrond Avenue offers parking.
Does 7209 Walrond Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7209 Walrond Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7209 Walrond Avenue have a pool?
No, 7209 Walrond Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7209 Walrond Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7209 Walrond Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7209 Walrond Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7209 Walrond Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
