Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
7104 Tracy
Last updated April 9 2020 at 11:58 AM
7104 Tracy
7104 Tracy Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
7104 Tracy Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64131
East Meyer 6
Amenities
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
4 Bedroom Charming Home! - 4 Bedroom, parking in front and rear of house, Newly renovated.
(RLNE5694896)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7104 Tracy have any available units?
7104 Tracy doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
Is 7104 Tracy currently offering any rent specials?
7104 Tracy is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7104 Tracy pet-friendly?
Yes, 7104 Tracy is pet friendly.
Does 7104 Tracy offer parking?
Yes, 7104 Tracy offers parking.
Does 7104 Tracy have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7104 Tracy does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7104 Tracy have a pool?
No, 7104 Tracy does not have a pool.
Does 7104 Tracy have accessible units?
No, 7104 Tracy does not have accessible units.
Does 7104 Tracy have units with dishwashers?
No, 7104 Tracy does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7104 Tracy have units with air conditioning?
No, 7104 Tracy does not have units with air conditioning.
