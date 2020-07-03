All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 7104 Tracy.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
7104 Tracy
Last updated April 9 2020 at 11:58 AM

7104 Tracy

7104 Tracy Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7104 Tracy Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64131
East Meyer 6

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
4 Bedroom Charming Home! - 4 Bedroom, parking in front and rear of house, Newly renovated.

(RLNE5694896)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7104 Tracy have any available units?
7104 Tracy doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 7104 Tracy currently offering any rent specials?
7104 Tracy is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7104 Tracy pet-friendly?
Yes, 7104 Tracy is pet friendly.
Does 7104 Tracy offer parking?
Yes, 7104 Tracy offers parking.
Does 7104 Tracy have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7104 Tracy does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7104 Tracy have a pool?
No, 7104 Tracy does not have a pool.
Does 7104 Tracy have accessible units?
No, 7104 Tracy does not have accessible units.
Does 7104 Tracy have units with dishwashers?
No, 7104 Tracy does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7104 Tracy have units with air conditioning?
No, 7104 Tracy does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Summit on Quality Hill
1200 Washington St
Kansas City, MO 64105
Watkins Place - 1215 Brush Creek
1215 Brush Creek
Kansas City, MO 64110
51 Main
5050 Main St
Kansas City, MO 64112
Ambassador
3560 Broadway St
Kansas City, MO 64111
Willow Creek Apartments
201 W 99th Ter
Kansas City, MO 64114
The Hawkins - 815-817 E 42nd
815 E 42nd St
Kansas City, MO 64110
Basie Building - 3421 Wyandotte
3421 Wyandotte St
Kansas City, MO 64111
Gillham House
3411 Gillham Rd
Kansas City, MO 64111

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary