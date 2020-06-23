Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 7037 Indiana Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
7037 Indiana Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7037 Indiana Avenue
7037 Indiana Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
7037 Indiana Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64132
Self Help Neighborhood Council
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
(RLNE4463351)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7037 Indiana Avenue have any available units?
7037 Indiana Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
Is 7037 Indiana Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7037 Indiana Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7037 Indiana Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7037 Indiana Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kansas City
.
Does 7037 Indiana Avenue offer parking?
No, 7037 Indiana Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 7037 Indiana Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7037 Indiana Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7037 Indiana Avenue have a pool?
No, 7037 Indiana Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7037 Indiana Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7037 Indiana Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7037 Indiana Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7037 Indiana Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7037 Indiana Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 7037 Indiana Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Nelle - 3734 Warwick
3734 Warwick Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64111
Fountainhead
9821 Wornall Rd
Kansas City, MO 64114
Gallerie
2705 Mcgee Trafficway
Kansas City, MO 64108
Chouteau Heights
5145 NE Chouteau Trafficway
Kansas City, MO 64119
North Oak Crossing Apartments
9400 N Oak Trfy
Kansas City, MO 64155
Park Central
300 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Gillham House
3411 Gillham Rd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Richelieu
405 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Similar Pages
Kansas City 1 Bedrooms
Kansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly Apartments
Kansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Overland Park, KS
Lawrence, KS
Olathe, KS
Kansas City, KS
Lenexa, KS
Lee's Summit, MO
Independence, MO
Shawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MO
Leawood, KS
St. Joseph, MO
Prairie Village, KS
Nearby Neighborhoods
The Downtown Loop
Waldo
Coves North
Hanover Place
North Hyde Park
Central Hyde Park
Gashland
Broadway Gillham
Apartments Near Colleges
Avila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City
Rockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary