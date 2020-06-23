All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7037 Indiana Avenue

7037 Indiana Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7037 Indiana Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64132
Self Help Neighborhood Council

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-

(RLNE4463351)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7037 Indiana Avenue have any available units?
7037 Indiana Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 7037 Indiana Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7037 Indiana Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7037 Indiana Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7037 Indiana Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 7037 Indiana Avenue offer parking?
No, 7037 Indiana Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 7037 Indiana Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7037 Indiana Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7037 Indiana Avenue have a pool?
No, 7037 Indiana Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7037 Indiana Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7037 Indiana Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7037 Indiana Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7037 Indiana Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7037 Indiana Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 7037 Indiana Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
