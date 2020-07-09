All apartments in Kansas City
6848 Bales Ave
6848 Bales Ave

6848 Bales Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6848 Bales Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64132
Self Help Neighborhood Council

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cute home with plenty of room! Main level living, laundry and all bedrooms and bath on one level with few steps inside. Ready for you!

Must make 3 times the rent to qualify and have proof of income
Must have no evictions, unpaid utility bills, criminal, and be subject to credit & background checks
$35 app fee for all over 18
Deposit same as 1/mo rent, and must be paid in full to hold the property
Pets conditional (based on breed, and location) pet deposit is normally $300 per pet
Apply online now at: www.kcpropsolutions.com
Call or text for an appointment at 816-287-0460 or email leasing@kansascitypropertysolutions.com
Proud to be a fair housing provider! Kansas City Property Solutions, LLC 816-285-6531

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6848 Bales Ave have any available units?
6848 Bales Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 6848 Bales Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6848 Bales Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6848 Bales Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 6848 Bales Ave is pet friendly.
Does 6848 Bales Ave offer parking?
No, 6848 Bales Ave does not offer parking.
Does 6848 Bales Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6848 Bales Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6848 Bales Ave have a pool?
No, 6848 Bales Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6848 Bales Ave have accessible units?
No, 6848 Bales Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6848 Bales Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 6848 Bales Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6848 Bales Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 6848 Bales Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

