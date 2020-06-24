All apartments in Kansas City
6807 East 97th Street

Location

6807 East 97th Street, Kansas City, MO 64134
Fairlane

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Check out this Sprawling Ranch Home in South Kansas City!
Quick six minute drive to Cerner!
Gorgeous open kitchen with exposed columns, separate dining space, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances!
Appliances include dishwasher, fridge and stove!
Two updated baths with tile and vanities, new showers.

Enjoy those perfect weather days in your large backyard with mud room access and laundry hook ups.

Contact us today to see this great house.

No pets please.

Only Lee Summit or Independence, MO Section 8 considered.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6807 East 97th Street have any available units?
6807 East 97th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 6807 East 97th Street have?
Some of 6807 East 97th Street's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6807 East 97th Street currently offering any rent specials?
6807 East 97th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6807 East 97th Street pet-friendly?
No, 6807 East 97th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 6807 East 97th Street offer parking?
No, 6807 East 97th Street does not offer parking.
Does 6807 East 97th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6807 East 97th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6807 East 97th Street have a pool?
No, 6807 East 97th Street does not have a pool.
Does 6807 East 97th Street have accessible units?
No, 6807 East 97th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6807 East 97th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6807 East 97th Street has units with dishwashers.
