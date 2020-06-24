6807 East 97th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8

Check out this Sprawling Ranch Home in South Kansas City!

Quick six minute drive to Cerner!

Gorgeous open kitchen with exposed columns, separate dining space, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances!

Appliances include dishwasher, fridge and stove!

Two updated baths with tile and vanities, new showers.



Enjoy those perfect weather days in your large backyard with mud room access and laundry hook ups.



Contact us today to see this great house.



No pets please.



Only Lee Summit or Independence, MO Section 8 considered.