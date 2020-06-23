Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

We are celebrating the season! Application fees will be waived with a signed lease! When applying enter promo code DREAMHOME to take advantage of this promotional offer!

This updated home offers granite counter tops and an appliance package. As a bonus, the kitchen also features a contemporary tile backsplash. This home has an ideal floor plan with an updated bathroom and 3 bedrooms. The basement is unfinished but does have walk-out access that provides immediate access to the backyard. For an added living room /dining room a nice sized screened in porch which overlooks a spacious backyard. When on your self tour be sure to check out the extended deck where you can enjoy your favorite cup of coffee! All this home needs is your personal style of decor so be sure to check out 6802 Scenic Drive and then apply online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.