Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
6802 Scenic Drive
Last updated October 4 2019 at 4:44 PM

6802 Scenic Drive

6802 Scenic Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6802 Scenic Drive, Kansas City, MO 64133
East Swope Highlands

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
We are celebrating the season! Application fees will be waived with a signed lease! When applying enter promo code DREAMHOME to take advantage of this promotional offer! 
This updated home offers granite counter tops and an appliance package. As a bonus, the kitchen also features a contemporary tile backsplash. This home has an ideal floor plan with an updated bathroom and 3 bedrooms. The basement is unfinished but does have walk-out access that provides immediate access to the backyard. For an added living room /dining room a nice sized screened in porch which overlooks a spacious backyard. When on your self tour be sure to check out the extended deck where you can enjoy your favorite cup of coffee! All this home needs is your personal style of decor so be sure to check out 6802 Scenic Drive and then apply online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6802 Scenic Drive have any available units?
6802 Scenic Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 6802 Scenic Drive have?
Some of 6802 Scenic Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6802 Scenic Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6802 Scenic Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6802 Scenic Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6802 Scenic Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6802 Scenic Drive offer parking?
No, 6802 Scenic Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6802 Scenic Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6802 Scenic Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6802 Scenic Drive have a pool?
No, 6802 Scenic Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6802 Scenic Drive have accessible units?
No, 6802 Scenic Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6802 Scenic Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6802 Scenic Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
