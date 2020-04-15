6152 Rockhill Road

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Stunning renovation with character intact in this 1928 Tudor with a brand new upstairs master bathroom suite! Walk-in Closet!



Master bath features a walk-in shower with new subway tile and built-ins for your linens.



Open concept with living room and dining room featuring gorgeous, original moulding!



Brand new kitchen featuring SS appliances, new cabinets and modern floor tile.



Sunroom has vaulted ceiling and exposed brick. Along with beautiful built-in shelves! A bonus space to make your own!



Newly refinished original hardwood floors.



Main level laundry room with hookups-bring your W/D!



All new windows.



No pets preferred, cats may be negotiable with $300 pet deposit($150 non-refundable) & $20/mo pet rent.

Stunning renovation with character intact in this 1928 Tudor with a brand new upstairs master bathroom suite! Walk-in Closet!

Master bath features a walk-in shower with new subway tile and built-ins for your linens.

Open concept with living room and dining room featuring gorgeous, original molding!

Brand new kitchen featuring SS appliances, new cabinets and modern floor tile.

Sunroom has vaulted ceiling and exposed brick, along with beautiful built-in shelves! A bonus space to make your own!

Newly refinished original hardwood floors.

Fresh paint throughout and fresh exterior paint.

Main level laundry room with hookups-bring your W/D!

All new windows.

No pets preferred, cats may be negotiable with $300 pet deposit($150 non-refundable) & $20/mo pet rent.