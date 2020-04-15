All apartments in Kansas City
6152 Rockhill Road

6152 Rockhill Road · (816) 572-3669
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6152 Rockhill Road, Kansas City, MO 64110
Western 49-63

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Jul 1

$1,895

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Stunning renovation with character intact in this 1928 Tudor with a brand new upstairs master bathroom suite! Walk-in Closet!

Master bath features a walk-in shower with new subway tile and built-ins for your linens.

Open concept with living room and dining room featuring gorgeous, original moulding!

Brand new kitchen featuring SS appliances, new cabinets and modern floor tile.

Sunroom has vaulted ceiling and exposed brick. Along with beautiful built-in shelves! A bonus space to make your own!

Newly refinished original hardwood floors.

Main level laundry room with hookups-bring your W/D!

All new windows.

No pets preferred, cats may be negotiable with $300 pet deposit($150 non-refundable) & $20/mo pet rent.
Stunning renovation with character intact in this 1928 Tudor with a brand new upstairs master bathroom suite! Walk-in Closet!
Master bath features a walk-in shower with new subway tile and built-ins for your linens.
Open concept with living room and dining room featuring gorgeous, original molding!
Brand new kitchen featuring SS appliances, new cabinets and modern floor tile.
Sunroom has vaulted ceiling and exposed brick, along with beautiful built-in shelves! A bonus space to make your own!
Newly refinished original hardwood floors.
Fresh paint throughout and fresh exterior paint.
Main level laundry room with hookups-bring your W/D!
All new windows.
No pets preferred, cats may be negotiable with $300 pet deposit($150 non-refundable) & $20/mo pet rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6152 Rockhill Road have any available units?
6152 Rockhill Road has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 6152 Rockhill Road have?
Some of 6152 Rockhill Road's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6152 Rockhill Road currently offering any rent specials?
6152 Rockhill Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6152 Rockhill Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 6152 Rockhill Road is pet friendly.
Does 6152 Rockhill Road offer parking?
Yes, 6152 Rockhill Road does offer parking.
Does 6152 Rockhill Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6152 Rockhill Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6152 Rockhill Road have a pool?
No, 6152 Rockhill Road does not have a pool.
Does 6152 Rockhill Road have accessible units?
No, 6152 Rockhill Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6152 Rockhill Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6152 Rockhill Road has units with dishwashers.
