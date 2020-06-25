All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated May 30 2019

611 W. 44th street

611 West 44th Street · No Longer Available
Location

611 West 44th Street, Kansas City, MO 64111
Plaza Westport

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
611 W. 44th street Available 07/01/19 Charming house near Westport/Plaza - This three bedroom two bath home is beautifully updated and maintained! The home's sunroom could double as a fourth bedroom or office if needed. The landscaping is simply a hidden paradise. There is off street parking (2 spots) surrounded by beautiful forestry. This home is definitely an eden in the middle of the city. The house is walking distance to the Plaza, St. Luke's Hospital, and Westport. Very inconspicuous on a low density street. Everything you could ask for from a rental and more! Rent is $1600 with an incentive for signing more than one year lease! PERFECT for re-locators, RESPONSIBLE students, partners not quite ready to buy....or ANYONE looking for beauty! NON SMOKING. Tenant pays gas/electric/water. Pet friendly with a pet fee $150.00.

(RLNE4140430)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 611 W. 44th street have any available units?
611 W. 44th street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 611 W. 44th street currently offering any rent specials?
611 W. 44th street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 611 W. 44th street pet-friendly?
Yes, 611 W. 44th street is pet friendly.
Does 611 W. 44th street offer parking?
Yes, 611 W. 44th street offers parking.
Does 611 W. 44th street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 611 W. 44th street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 611 W. 44th street have a pool?
No, 611 W. 44th street does not have a pool.
Does 611 W. 44th street have accessible units?
No, 611 W. 44th street does not have accessible units.
Does 611 W. 44th street have units with dishwashers?
No, 611 W. 44th street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 611 W. 44th street have units with air conditioning?
No, 611 W. 44th street does not have units with air conditioning.
