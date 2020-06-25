Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

611 W. 44th street Available 07/01/19 Charming house near Westport/Plaza - This three bedroom two bath home is beautifully updated and maintained! The home's sunroom could double as a fourth bedroom or office if needed. The landscaping is simply a hidden paradise. There is off street parking (2 spots) surrounded by beautiful forestry. This home is definitely an eden in the middle of the city. The house is walking distance to the Plaza, St. Luke's Hospital, and Westport. Very inconspicuous on a low density street. Everything you could ask for from a rental and more! Rent is $1600 with an incentive for signing more than one year lease! PERFECT for re-locators, RESPONSIBLE students, partners not quite ready to buy....or ANYONE looking for beauty! NON SMOKING. Tenant pays gas/electric/water. Pet friendly with a pet fee $150.00.



