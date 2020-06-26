All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated May 30 2019 at 10:35 AM

601 W 50TH STREET

601 West 50th Street · No Longer Available
Location

601 West 50th Street, Kansas City, MO 64112
Sunset Hill

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Newly Renovated Executive Home On The Plaza - This newly renovated 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home has everything you've been looking for and more.
It is 3 separate levels.
Your entry level offers a walk in coat closet, formal living room with a decorative fireplace, formal dining room, a half bathroom, a great room with gorgeous floor to ceiling windows, a breakfast room, and an updated kitchen with granite counter-tops, newer stainless steel appliances, a pantry, and tons of cabinet space. The hardwood floors have all been refinished and look like they're brand new.
The upstairs holds all 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, large closets in every room, a decorative fireplace in the master bedroom, an additional sitting area off the master bedroom, a gorgeous walk in shower, and brand new carpet.
As you walk down the stairs into the basement you will have another room off to your right that offers a third decorative fireplace, 2 large walk in closets, and new vinyl flooring. This room would be perfect for a rec room, crafting room, or executive office!
Off to the left you have a huge utility room with your washer and dryer connections along with another spacious storage room.
The home also offers a 2 car detached garage and has a privacy fence surrounding the back yard.
Lawn care is provided.
This home is located right next to the Pembrooke Hill lower school and is within walking distance to the Plaza & Loose Park.

This home is pet friendly and will allow up to 2 pets under 35 pounds.
There will be an additional $100 refundable deposit that will be due per pet along with an additional monthly fee of $15 per pet.

We will be offering showings of this home Monday - Friday from 9am to 4:15pm.
Please contact our office today to schedule your appointment!

For a full listing of all of our available properties please visit our website at www.sederson.com.

(RLNE4917161)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 601 W 50TH STREET have any available units?
601 W 50TH STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 601 W 50TH STREET have?
Some of 601 W 50TH STREET's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 601 W 50TH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
601 W 50TH STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 601 W 50TH STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 601 W 50TH STREET is pet friendly.
Does 601 W 50TH STREET offer parking?
Yes, 601 W 50TH STREET offers parking.
Does 601 W 50TH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 601 W 50TH STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 601 W 50TH STREET have a pool?
No, 601 W 50TH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 601 W 50TH STREET have accessible units?
No, 601 W 50TH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 601 W 50TH STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 601 W 50TH STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
