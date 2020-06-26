601 W 50TH STREET

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Newly Renovated Executive Home On The Plaza - This newly renovated 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home has everything you've been looking for and more.

It is 3 separate levels.

Your entry level offers a walk in coat closet, formal living room with a decorative fireplace, formal dining room, a half bathroom, a great room with gorgeous floor to ceiling windows, a breakfast room, and an updated kitchen with granite counter-tops, newer stainless steel appliances, a pantry, and tons of cabinet space. The hardwood floors have all been refinished and look like they're brand new.

The upstairs holds all 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, large closets in every room, a decorative fireplace in the master bedroom, an additional sitting area off the master bedroom, a gorgeous walk in shower, and brand new carpet.

As you walk down the stairs into the basement you will have another room off to your right that offers a third decorative fireplace, 2 large walk in closets, and new vinyl flooring. This room would be perfect for a rec room, crafting room, or executive office!

Off to the left you have a huge utility room with your washer and dryer connections along with another spacious storage room.

The home also offers a 2 car detached garage and has a privacy fence surrounding the back yard.

Lawn care is provided.

This home is located right next to the Pembrooke Hill lower school and is within walking distance to the Plaza & Loose Park.



This home is pet friendly and will allow up to 2 pets under 35 pounds.

There will be an additional $100 refundable deposit that will be due per pet along with an additional monthly fee of $15 per pet.



We will be offering showings of this home Monday - Friday from 9am to 4:15pm.

Please contact our office today to schedule your appointment!



For a full listing of all of our available properties please visit our website at www.sederson.com.



(RLNE4917161)