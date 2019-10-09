All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 59 W 97th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
59 W 97th St
Last updated July 20 2019 at 9:47 AM

59 W 97th St

59 West 97th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Willow Creek
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

59 West 97th Street, Kansas City, MO 64114
Willow Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great KC home - Beautiful home with great highway access. This home features a bright large living room, dining room and updated kitchen w/ granite counters, refinished cabinets & stainless steel appliances. Additional space with french doors that can be used a s a second family room, den, or office. Large fenced back yard with multi decks & patio area. GREAT location near shopping, dining, nightlife, parks/trail. Rent is $1725.00 per month with a $1725.00 deposit. Pets welcome with a non refundable $500 pet fee and an additional $25 per pet per month. Sorry we do not accept section 8 or vouchers.

(RLNE5024462)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 59 W 97th St have any available units?
59 W 97th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 59 W 97th St have?
Some of 59 W 97th St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 59 W 97th St currently offering any rent specials?
59 W 97th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 59 W 97th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 59 W 97th St is pet friendly.
Does 59 W 97th St offer parking?
No, 59 W 97th St does not offer parking.
Does 59 W 97th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 59 W 97th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 59 W 97th St have a pool?
No, 59 W 97th St does not have a pool.
Does 59 W 97th St have accessible units?
No, 59 W 97th St does not have accessible units.
Does 59 W 97th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 59 W 97th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Switzer Lofts
1936 Summit Street
Kansas City, MO 64108
Harlow House - 3745 Warwick
3745 Warwick Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64111
Staley Crossing
9535 N Main St
Kansas City, MO 64155
West Hill Lofts
1106 W 47th St
Kansas City, MO 64112
Willow Creek Apartments
201 W 99th Ter
Kansas City, MO 64114
Reserve at South Pointe
8900 Old Santa Fe Rd
Kansas City, MO 64138
Maple Flats
511 Maple Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64124
6020 Rockhill Rd
6020 Rockhill Road
Kansas City, MO 64110

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary