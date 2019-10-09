59 W 97th St

Amenities

Great KC home - Beautiful home with great highway access. This home features a bright large living room, dining room and updated kitchen w/ granite counters, refinished cabinets & stainless steel appliances. Additional space with french doors that can be used a s a second family room, den, or office. Large fenced back yard with multi decks & patio area. GREAT location near shopping, dining, nightlife, parks/trail. Rent is $1725.00 per month with a $1725.00 deposit. Pets welcome with a non refundable $500 pet fee and an additional $25 per pet per month. Sorry we do not accept section 8 or vouchers.



(RLNE5024462)