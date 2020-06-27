5745 Harrison Street

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

This home features beautiful hardwood flooring, new kitchen countertops and stainless steel appliances, and newly refurbished bathrooms. This house also has a great open floor layout with plenty of natural sunlight and even has a sunroom.



This house is in a great location in southern Kansas City off of highway 71. It is surrounded by plenty of shopping and restaurants. Add this house to your list of must-see properties today!



Move-in Costs:

* Application Qualifications & Pet fees (see website https://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)

* Deposit equal to the first months' rent (cashiers check/money order only)

* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)



*We do not accept any voucher assistance programs*

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

Contact us to schedule a showing.