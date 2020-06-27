All apartments in Kansas City
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
5745 Harrison Street
Last updated February 25 2020 at 6:10 PM

5745 Harrison Street

5745 Harrison Street · No Longer Available
Location

5745 Harrison Street, Kansas City, MO 64110
Western 49-63

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home features beautiful hardwood flooring, new kitchen countertops and stainless steel appliances, and newly refurbished bathrooms. This house also has a great open floor layout with plenty of natural sunlight and even has a sunroom.

This house is in a great location in southern Kansas City off of highway 71. It is surrounded by plenty of shopping and restaurants. Add this house to your list of must-see properties today!

Move-in Costs:  
* Application Qualifications & Pet fees (see website https://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/) 
* Deposit equal to the first months' rent (cashiers check/money order only) 
* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)

*We do not accept any voucher assistance programs*
*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5745 Harrison Street have any available units?
5745 Harrison Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 5745 Harrison Street have?
Some of 5745 Harrison Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5745 Harrison Street currently offering any rent specials?
5745 Harrison Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5745 Harrison Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5745 Harrison Street is pet friendly.
Does 5745 Harrison Street offer parking?
No, 5745 Harrison Street does not offer parking.
Does 5745 Harrison Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5745 Harrison Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5745 Harrison Street have a pool?
No, 5745 Harrison Street does not have a pool.
Does 5745 Harrison Street have accessible units?
No, 5745 Harrison Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5745 Harrison Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5745 Harrison Street does not have units with dishwashers.
