All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 5715 E 40th Ter.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
5715 E 40th Ter
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5715 E 40th Ter

5715 East 40th Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5715 East 40th Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64130
Vineyard Estates

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-

(RLNE4584713)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5715 E 40th Ter have any available units?
5715 E 40th Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 5715 E 40th Ter currently offering any rent specials?
5715 E 40th Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5715 E 40th Ter pet-friendly?
No, 5715 E 40th Ter is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 5715 E 40th Ter offer parking?
No, 5715 E 40th Ter does not offer parking.
Does 5715 E 40th Ter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5715 E 40th Ter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5715 E 40th Ter have a pool?
No, 5715 E 40th Ter does not have a pool.
Does 5715 E 40th Ter have accessible units?
No, 5715 E 40th Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 5715 E 40th Ter have units with dishwashers?
No, 5715 E 40th Ter does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5715 E 40th Ter have units with air conditioning?
No, 5715 E 40th Ter does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Nelle - 3734 Warwick
3734 Warwick Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64111
The Crossing At Barry Road
7831 NW Roanridge Rd
Kansas City, MO 64151
Ashton Place
414 W 89th St
Kansas City, MO 64114
Second and Delaware
122 Delaware Street
Kansas City, MO 64105
The Reserve At Barry
8504 N Cosby Ave
Kansas City, MO 64154
Columbus Park Lofts
550 E 5th St.
Kansas City, MO 64106
Willow Creek Apartments
201 W 99th Ter
Kansas City, MO 64114
Maple Flats
511 Maple Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64124

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary