Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 5715 E 40th Ter.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
5715 E 40th Ter
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5715 E 40th Ter
5715 East 40th Terrace
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
5715 East 40th Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64130
Vineyard Estates
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
(RLNE4584713)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5715 E 40th Ter have any available units?
5715 E 40th Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
Is 5715 E 40th Ter currently offering any rent specials?
5715 E 40th Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5715 E 40th Ter pet-friendly?
No, 5715 E 40th Ter is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kansas City
.
Does 5715 E 40th Ter offer parking?
No, 5715 E 40th Ter does not offer parking.
Does 5715 E 40th Ter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5715 E 40th Ter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5715 E 40th Ter have a pool?
No, 5715 E 40th Ter does not have a pool.
Does 5715 E 40th Ter have accessible units?
No, 5715 E 40th Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 5715 E 40th Ter have units with dishwashers?
No, 5715 E 40th Ter does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5715 E 40th Ter have units with air conditioning?
No, 5715 E 40th Ter does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Nelle - 3734 Warwick
3734 Warwick Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64111
The Crossing At Barry Road
7831 NW Roanridge Rd
Kansas City, MO 64151
Ashton Place
414 W 89th St
Kansas City, MO 64114
Second and Delaware
122 Delaware Street
Kansas City, MO 64105
The Reserve At Barry
8504 N Cosby Ave
Kansas City, MO 64154
Columbus Park Lofts
550 E 5th St.
Kansas City, MO 64106
Willow Creek Apartments
201 W 99th Ter
Kansas City, MO 64114
Maple Flats
511 Maple Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64124
Similar Pages
Kansas City 1 Bedrooms
Kansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly Apartments
Kansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Overland Park, KS
Lawrence, KS
Olathe, KS
Kansas City, KS
Lenexa, KS
Lee's Summit, MO
Independence, MO
Shawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MO
Leawood, KS
St. Joseph, MO
Prairie Village, KS
Nearby Neighborhoods
The Downtown Loop
Waldo
Coves North
Hanover Place
North Hyde Park
Central Hyde Park
Gashland
Broadway Gillham
Apartments Near Colleges
Avila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City
Rockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary