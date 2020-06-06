This property at 5629 Wayne has two standard size bedrooms downstairs and one large size bedroom upstairs that has a half a bathroom. This property has wall to wall carpet except in the bedroom upstairs.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5629 Wayne Ave. have any available units?
5629 Wayne Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.