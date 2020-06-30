All apartments in Kansas City
5614 S Benton Avenue

5614 South Benton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5614 South Benton Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64130
North Town Fork Creek

Amenities

pet friendly
range
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Another Great Listing from Renters Warehouse! Available NOW. 3 bedrooms 1 bath. Remodel almost finished. Hurry, these don't last long in this price range! To qualify monthly household income should be 3 times the rent. You will also need to have reasonable credit and good rental history. Application fee is $45 per adult and the deposit is equal to rent. There is also a one-time $150 administrative fee. Pets negotiable with a non refundable deposit and owner approval. Tenants pay all utilities and are responsible for lawn care/snow removal. This home won't last long, schedule your showing today by emailing or calling (816) 281-2557.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5614 S Benton Avenue have any available units?
5614 S Benton Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 5614 S Benton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5614 S Benton Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5614 S Benton Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5614 S Benton Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5614 S Benton Avenue offer parking?
No, 5614 S Benton Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5614 S Benton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5614 S Benton Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5614 S Benton Avenue have a pool?
No, 5614 S Benton Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5614 S Benton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5614 S Benton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5614 S Benton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5614 S Benton Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5614 S Benton Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 5614 S Benton Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

