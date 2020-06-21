All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 5515 Virginia.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
5515 Virginia
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5515 Virginia

5515 Virginia Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5515 Virginia Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64110
Eastern

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
UMKC/Rockhurst Area Single Family Home - This house has 2 Bedrooms and 1 Bathroom. This home is within walking distance to Rockhurst University and UMKC. The house has hardwood floors throughout except for the bath and the kitchen, which is vinyl. The house has a gas furnace and central air. The kitchen includes Refrigerator and Stove with Washer and Dryer hookups. The house has good off-street parking and a one car attached garage. Pets are accepted with an additional deposit of $200 per pet and a $20 monthly pet fee per pet. Sorry no vouchers

See our Website: www.rent-kc.com

Call David for Showing 913-484-4555
Rent is $795.00 Per Month

(RLNE4555187)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5515 Virginia have any available units?
5515 Virginia doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 5515 Virginia have?
Some of 5515 Virginia's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5515 Virginia currently offering any rent specials?
5515 Virginia isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5515 Virginia pet-friendly?
Yes, 5515 Virginia is pet friendly.
Does 5515 Virginia offer parking?
Yes, 5515 Virginia does offer parking.
Does 5515 Virginia have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5515 Virginia does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5515 Virginia have a pool?
No, 5515 Virginia does not have a pool.
Does 5515 Virginia have accessible units?
No, 5515 Virginia does not have accessible units.
Does 5515 Virginia have units with dishwashers?
No, 5515 Virginia does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Manor Homes Of Fox Crest
3151 NW 90th St
Kansas City, MO 64154
Hilltop Village
6700 E 87th St
Kansas City, MO 64138
The Woods at Windrose Creek
480 NE Windrose Dr
Kansas City, MO 64155
Gallerie
2705 Mcgee Trafficway
Kansas City, MO 64108
Applewood at the Coves
7841 N Anita Ave
Kansas City, MO 64151
The Wonder Shops and Flats
1108 East 30th Street
Kansas City, MO 64109
Westport Central
301 W Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
NoRi Apartments
735 NW 60th St
Kansas City, MO 64118

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary