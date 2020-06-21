5515 Virginia

Amenities

UMKC/Rockhurst Area Single Family Home - This house has 2 Bedrooms and 1 Bathroom. This home is within walking distance to Rockhurst University and UMKC. The house has hardwood floors throughout except for the bath and the kitchen, which is vinyl. The house has a gas furnace and central air. The kitchen includes Refrigerator and Stove with Washer and Dryer hookups. The house has good off-street parking and a one car attached garage. Pets are accepted with an additional deposit of $200 per pet and a $20 monthly pet fee per pet. Sorry no vouchers



Call David for Showing 913-484-4555

Rent is $795.00 Per Month



