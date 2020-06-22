All apartments in Kansas City
5508 Park Side Rd
5508 Park Side Rd

5508 North Park Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5508 North Park Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64118
Davidson

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
SPECIAL: Move in prior to November 30th and receive January Rent Free! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. December 2018 rent must be paid on time to receive concession. PLEASE USE WAZE FOR TURN-BY-TURN DIRECTIONS. Built in 2018, this 4 bedroom 3 bath, 1,700 sf home is located in Birmingham, AL. This home features beautiful vinyl and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, spacious dining area, cozy fireplace and car garage. Private back yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5508 Park Side Rd have any available units?
5508 Park Side Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 5508 Park Side Rd have?
Some of 5508 Park Side Rd's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5508 Park Side Rd currently offering any rent specials?
5508 Park Side Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5508 Park Side Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 5508 Park Side Rd is pet friendly.
Does 5508 Park Side Rd offer parking?
Yes, 5508 Park Side Rd does offer parking.
Does 5508 Park Side Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5508 Park Side Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5508 Park Side Rd have a pool?
No, 5508 Park Side Rd does not have a pool.
Does 5508 Park Side Rd have accessible units?
No, 5508 Park Side Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 5508 Park Side Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 5508 Park Side Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
