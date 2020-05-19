All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 5429 Harrison St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
5429 Harrison St.
Last updated May 20 2020 at 1:37 PM

5429 Harrison St.

5429 Harrison Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Western 49-63
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5429 Harrison Street, Kansas City, MO 64110
Western 49-63

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Adorable 3 Bedroom KC Home - This place is just steps from UMKC! Featuring 3 Bedrooms, 2 downstairs, and one upstairs, this home has a great layout for roommates or a family. Right as you walk in the door you will fall in love with the gleaming hardwood floors throughout! All of the windows allow for tons of natural light to fill the entire home.

The large galley kitchen offers an abundance of storage and all of the appliances were recently replaced. There is also a large basement space for storage.

We think the best part about this home is the exterior! You will have an amazing front porch to sit and enjoy keeping an eye on the quiet neighborhood. The backyard also offers a serene space for you to be able to enjoy every minute of the summer!

Tenants are responsible for all utilities (gas, water, electric).

Don't miss your chance to live in this classic KC home. Go take a tour via Rently today!

Move-in Costs:
* Application Qualifications & Pet fees (see website https://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)
* Deposit equal to the first months rent (cashiers check/money order only)
* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)

*We do not accept any voucher assistance programs*
*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

(RLNE5670590)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5429 Harrison St. have any available units?
5429 Harrison St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 5429 Harrison St. currently offering any rent specials?
5429 Harrison St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5429 Harrison St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 5429 Harrison St. is pet friendly.
Does 5429 Harrison St. offer parking?
No, 5429 Harrison St. does not offer parking.
Does 5429 Harrison St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5429 Harrison St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5429 Harrison St. have a pool?
No, 5429 Harrison St. does not have a pool.
Does 5429 Harrison St. have accessible units?
No, 5429 Harrison St. does not have accessible units.
Does 5429 Harrison St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5429 Harrison St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5429 Harrison St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 5429 Harrison St. does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Move Cross Country
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

51 Main
5050 Main St
Kansas City, MO 64112
Maple Flats
511 Maple Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64124
Cleopatra
3425 Locust St
Kansas City, MO 64109
Westley on Broadway
4111 Broadway Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Richelieu
405 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Eastwood Crossings
7000 Crabapple Ln
Kansas City, MO 64129
Regency North Apartments
6024 N Jefferson St
Kansas City, MO 64118
Plaza Club City Apartments
4621 Jefferson St
Kansas City, MO 64112

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary