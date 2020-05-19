5429 Harrison St.

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Adorable 3 Bedroom KC Home - This place is just steps from UMKC! Featuring 3 Bedrooms, 2 downstairs, and one upstairs, this home has a great layout for roommates or a family. Right as you walk in the door you will fall in love with the gleaming hardwood floors throughout! All of the windows allow for tons of natural light to fill the entire home.



The large galley kitchen offers an abundance of storage and all of the appliances were recently replaced. There is also a large basement space for storage.



We think the best part about this home is the exterior! You will have an amazing front porch to sit and enjoy keeping an eye on the quiet neighborhood. The backyard also offers a serene space for you to be able to enjoy every minute of the summer!



Tenants are responsible for all utilities (gas, water, electric).



Don't miss your chance to live in this classic KC home. Go take a tour via Rently today!



Move-in Costs:

* Application Qualifications & Pet fees (see website https://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)

* Deposit equal to the first months rent (cashiers check/money order only)

* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)



*We do not accept any voucher assistance programs*

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*



