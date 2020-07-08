All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated January 15 2020 at 6:20 PM

5400 Northwest 85th Street

5400 Northwest 85th Street · No Longer Available
Location

5400 Northwest 85th Street, Kansas City, MO 64154
Coves North

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
*FIRST MONTH FREE* Completely renovated 4BR 3BA Home in Amazing Location. Minutes to I29/152 highways, Zona Rosa, Restaurants, Shops and Schools. New hardwoods on main level which includes the Master Bedroom with large bathroom and walk in closet. Finished walk out basement offers 2nd living room, bedroom and full bathroom. 2 Car garage and laundry room off kitchen. Back deck off main level and patio at walk out. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances. New flooring, fixtures and paint everywhere. Neighborhood includes lawn care, snow removal, tennis, pool, clubhouse. Tenant pays all utilities. Laundry machines can be provided for $60 a month. Cats $10 per month, dogs $20, over 75lbs $25. First month free requires 15+ month lease.
Schedule a viewing: (https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/g1realestate)
Spacious, renovated home in wonderful neighborhood. Minutes to highways, restaurants, shops, Zona Rosa, schools. Lawn and snow maintenance included with pool, tennis and clubhouse.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5400 Northwest 85th Street have any available units?
5400 Northwest 85th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 5400 Northwest 85th Street have?
Some of 5400 Northwest 85th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5400 Northwest 85th Street currently offering any rent specials?
5400 Northwest 85th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5400 Northwest 85th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5400 Northwest 85th Street is pet friendly.
Does 5400 Northwest 85th Street offer parking?
Yes, 5400 Northwest 85th Street offers parking.
Does 5400 Northwest 85th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5400 Northwest 85th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5400 Northwest 85th Street have a pool?
Yes, 5400 Northwest 85th Street has a pool.
Does 5400 Northwest 85th Street have accessible units?
No, 5400 Northwest 85th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5400 Northwest 85th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5400 Northwest 85th Street has units with dishwashers.

