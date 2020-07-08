5400 Northwest 85th Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool garage tennis court

*FIRST MONTH FREE* Completely renovated 4BR 3BA Home in Amazing Location. Minutes to I29/152 highways, Zona Rosa, Restaurants, Shops and Schools. New hardwoods on main level which includes the Master Bedroom with large bathroom and walk in closet. Finished walk out basement offers 2nd living room, bedroom and full bathroom. 2 Car garage and laundry room off kitchen. Back deck off main level and patio at walk out. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances. New flooring, fixtures and paint everywhere. Neighborhood includes lawn care, snow removal, tennis, pool, clubhouse. Tenant pays all utilities. Laundry machines can be provided for $60 a month. Cats $10 per month, dogs $20, over 75lbs $25. First month free requires 15+ month lease.

Schedule a viewing: (https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/g1realestate)

Spacious, renovated home in wonderful neighborhood. Minutes to highways, restaurants, shops, Zona Rosa, schools. Lawn and snow maintenance included with pool, tennis and clubhouse.