5341 Harrison Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Come check out this 3 bed 1 bath house.



This beautiful home features a large front porch, a large living area as well as a great sized kitchen. The kitchen offers plenty of counter space on its stainless steel countertops and has plenty of natural sunlight. The three bedrooms are also a great size. The home also offers a wrap-around garage.



This house is in a great location in northern Kansas City right off of 71 hwy and is surrounded by plenty of shopping entertainment, dining, and parks. Add this house to your list of must-see properties today!



Move-in Costs:

* Application Qualifications & Pet fees (see website https://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)

* Deposit equal to the first months' rent (cashiers check/money order only)

* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)



**We do not accept any voucher assistance programs**

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.