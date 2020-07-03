All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated April 10 2020 at 11:35 PM

5341 Harrison Street

5341 Harrison Street · No Longer Available
Location

5341 Harrison Street, Kansas City, MO 64110
Western 49-63

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Come check out this 3 bed 1 bath house.

This beautiful home features a large front porch, a large living area as well as a great sized kitchen. The kitchen offers plenty of counter space on its stainless steel countertops and has plenty of natural sunlight. The three bedrooms are also a great size. The home also offers a wrap-around garage.

This house is in a great location in northern Kansas City right off of 71 hwy and is surrounded by plenty of shopping entertainment, dining, and parks. Add this house to your list of must-see properties today!

Move-in Costs:
* Application Qualifications & Pet fees (see website https://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)
* Deposit equal to the first months' rent (cashiers check/money order only)
* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)

**We do not accept any voucher assistance programs**
*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

