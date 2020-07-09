5310 Norledge Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Come and make this charming 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom house your new home! Relax on the large front porch then come into a spacious living room with a gorgeous fireplace as a center piece. The kitchen has stunning tall cabinets with tons of space to store everything you need! Relax in either one of the 2 bedrooms.



Up to 2 pets possible upon approval.



Pet Policy:

All pets are subject to approval. If pet is approved pet fee’s include:

Pet Fee: $150 – non-refundable

Pet Deposit: 25% of Rent

Pet Rent: $25/mo PER PET

For more pet information, please visit: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/pet_policy



Please email our leasing department for information on how to view this property. For an application, visit our website www.OneStopPM.com. Come see your new home today!



Rental Terms: Rent: $725, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $725, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.