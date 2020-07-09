All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5310 Norledge Avenue

5310 Norledge Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5310 Norledge Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64123
North India Mound

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Come and make this charming 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom house your new home! Relax on the large front porch then come into a spacious living room with a gorgeous fireplace as a center piece. The kitchen has stunning tall cabinets with tons of space to store everything you need! Relax in either one of the 2 bedrooms.

Up to 2 pets possible upon approval.

Pet Policy:
All pets are subject to approval. If pet is approved pet fee’s include:
Pet Fee: $150 – non-refundable
Pet Deposit: 25% of Rent
Pet Rent: $25/mo PER PET
For more pet information, please visit: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/pet_policy

Please email our leasing department for information on how to view this property. For an application, visit our website www.OneStopPM.com. Come see your new home today!

Rental Terms: Rent: $725, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $725, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5310 Norledge Avenue have any available units?
5310 Norledge Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 5310 Norledge Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5310 Norledge Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5310 Norledge Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5310 Norledge Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5310 Norledge Avenue offer parking?
No, 5310 Norledge Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5310 Norledge Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5310 Norledge Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5310 Norledge Avenue have a pool?
No, 5310 Norledge Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5310 Norledge Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5310 Norledge Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5310 Norledge Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5310 Norledge Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5310 Norledge Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 5310 Norledge Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

