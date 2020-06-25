5231 Euclid Avenue

Amenities

hardwood floors fireplace

3-bed, 1-bath home renting for $775 with a $775 deposit. Your chance to live in a beautifully restored house featuring original hardwood flooring throughout, a decorative fireplace, formal dining room, breakfast nook with butler's pantry, and galley-style kitchen. Two bedrooms on the ground floor are separated by the bathroom, and stairs lead up to the light and airy third bedroom which overlooks the rear yard. Plenty of space makes this house ideal for families or couples.



Call (816) 623-2990 or visit our website https://www.liveherekc.com/houses-rent to view at your convenience.



- $35 Application Fee per person



- No evictions



- No past due balances owed with previous landlords



- No felonies



Professionally managed by RPM Kansas City.

Contact us to schedule a showing.