Kansas City, MO
5231 Euclid Avenue
Last updated April 30 2019 at 2:04 PM

5231 Euclid Avenue

5231 Euclid Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5231 Euclid Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64130
Blue Hills

Amenities

hardwood floors
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
3-bed, 1-bath home renting for $775 with a $775 deposit. Your chance to live in a beautifully restored house featuring original hardwood flooring throughout, a decorative fireplace, formal dining room, breakfast nook with butler's pantry, and galley-style kitchen. Two bedrooms on the ground floor are separated by the bathroom, and stairs lead up to the light and airy third bedroom which overlooks the rear yard. Plenty of space makes this house ideal for families or couples.

Call (816) 623-2990 or visit our website https://www.liveherekc.com/houses-rent to view at your convenience.

- $35 Application Fee per person

- No evictions

- No past due balances owed with previous landlords

- No felonies

Professionally managed by RPM Kansas City.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5231 Euclid Avenue have any available units?
5231 Euclid Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 5231 Euclid Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5231 Euclid Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5231 Euclid Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5231 Euclid Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 5231 Euclid Avenue offer parking?
No, 5231 Euclid Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5231 Euclid Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5231 Euclid Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5231 Euclid Avenue have a pool?
No, 5231 Euclid Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5231 Euclid Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5231 Euclid Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5231 Euclid Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5231 Euclid Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5231 Euclid Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 5231 Euclid Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
