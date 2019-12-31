All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 5229 Harvard Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
5229 Harvard Avenue
Last updated March 2 2020 at 5:59 PM

5229 Harvard Avenue

5229 Harvard Avenue · (816) 788-6957
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5229 Harvard Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64133
Stayton Meadows

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,175

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1462 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
SPECIAL! Receive $500 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before March 31!
True Ranch Home in well-maintained, quiet neighborhood. Home boasts new interior paint, nice sized living areas & hardwood flooring. Newer easy-cleaning access windows. This home is located on a large lot, with fenced backyard and close to shops & major highways. KC address/Raytown School District. This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5229 Harvard Avenue have any available units?
5229 Harvard Avenue has a unit available for $1,175 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 5229 Harvard Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5229 Harvard Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5229 Harvard Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5229 Harvard Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5229 Harvard Avenue offer parking?
No, 5229 Harvard Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5229 Harvard Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5229 Harvard Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5229 Harvard Avenue have a pool?
No, 5229 Harvard Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5229 Harvard Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5229 Harvard Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5229 Harvard Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5229 Harvard Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5229 Harvard Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 5229 Harvard Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 5229 Harvard Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Cambria
333 W 46th Ter
Kansas City, MO 64112
The Manor Homes Of Fox Crest
3151 NW 90th St
Kansas City, MO 64154
Knollwood
4700 N Highland Ave
Kansas City, MO 64118
Retreat at Tiffany Woods
9519 N Ambassador Dr
Kansas City, MO 64154
Ambassador
3560 Broadway St
Kansas City, MO 64111
Raleigh Arms
3346 Gillham Rd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Union Berkley Riverfront
1000 Berkley Pkwy
Kansas City, MO 64120
Eastwood Crossings
7000 Crabapple Ln
Kansas City, MO 64129

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity